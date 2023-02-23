There are so many reasons to be excited about the new film “Marlowe.”
The film features a cast with some major pedigree – headlined by Liam Neeson playing the sleuth made popular by the Raymond Chandler novels (and subsequent film adaptations). Director Neil Jordan is a proven filmmaker who seems to be a nice fit for this old school film noir. There is the added nostalgia factor – a chance to see the kind of film that is rarely made anymore.
Yet with all the potential, “Marlowe” fails to deliver on nearly every level. It is a plodding mystery that goes nowhere – wasting a stacked cast in a rather mundane, lifeless film.
“Marlowe” is not based on any of Chandler’s works, but is an adaptation of a 2014 novel “The Black-Eyed Blonde” by Benjamin Black (written with the family’s blessing). The story takes place in the late 1930s with the detective hired by a woman named Clare (Diane Kruger) to find the man she has been having an affair with.
Marlowe takes the case which quickly evolves into much more than finding a missing person. It turns out the man was using his movie-industry job to set up a side gig as a drug smuggler and in the process drew enough ire from local criminals to perhaps fake his own death.
The deeper Marlowe dives into the case, the more dark secrets he uncovers, with everyone seemingly bent on stopping him from uncovering the truth.
It all unfolds at a rather sluggish pace with the story never really giving the audience a reason to become emotionally invested. Too many times, the film is just a parade of talented actors entering the film only to give way to the next big star. There’s Jessica Lange, chewing up the scenery as Clare’s overbearing mother. Alan Cummings shows up as one of the big money criminals and so does Danny Huston as an unscrupulous night club owner.
Everyone gets a lot of dialogue that may look cool and snappy on paper but comes off as hokey word salad on the screen.
Neeson brings a certain gravitas needed to play Marlowe, but his performance has this aura of boredom to it that makes you wonder if he realized mid-production that this wasn’t working.
It all adds up to a rather disappointing misfire. I had hopes for “Marlowe,” but perhaps I should have been leery when the film slipped into theaters with virtually no ad campaign. It’s a forgettable cinematic experience that wastes a lot of talent – and the audience’s time.