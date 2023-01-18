"Missing" takes tech thriller genre to new heights

Building off the success of the computer gimmick thriller “Searching,” “Missing” arrives in theaters with a few surprises up its sleeve.
Directors and co-writers Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, part of the creative team behind “Searching,” have crafted an effective thriller with some strong performances and a few nice twists that keep the action going. Fans of “Searching” will find plenty to like about this spin-off.
While “Searching” dealt with a parent looking for his daughter, “Missing” flips the script. June (Storm Reid) is a teenage girl whose only living parent is her mother Grace (Nia Long).
When Grace goes on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend Kevin (Ken Leung), June sees this as a chance to have fun with all her friends. After a week of fun June heads to the airport to pick up her mom, but she never arrives.
With her mom now missing June sets out on a quest to find out what happens – uncovering lots of secrets from everyone involved.
Like “Searching” this film all unwinds almost entirely on laptops and other technology. The visuals serve as an interesting way to keep audiences engaged – throwing little breadcrumbs on the screen throughout the film that set up the twists and turns. (There is even a fun running joke about one of June’s friends looking for his lost smartwatch).
Johnson and Merrick who served as editors on “Searching” bring a unique understanding of what made that film work, but also find creative ways to expand the world and create more unique dramatic tensions. Whether it is a security camera or a google search there are some interesting avenues they take the story to get to the final act.
But the filmmakers also understand this film can’t work on the gimmick alone. “Missing” also thrives thanks to its talented cast. Reid perfectly captures the desperate struggle of June, while Long is also effective in her brief moments. There is also some fun work from character actor Joaquim de Almeida as a courier in Colombia that June hires to gather info for her.
They all bring that emotional attachment that is needed to make this more than just a gimmick. This is a fully realized thriller that stays in its lane and doesn’t try to do too much. “Missing” proves there is more life left in this high tech genre and that “Searching” only scratched the surface of the potential for audiences and filmmakers.