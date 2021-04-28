“Mortal Kombat” is exactly the kind of film you would expect from a film titled “Mortal Kombat.”
This adaptation of the popular video game, and a reboot of the two films from the mid-1990s, is a blood-soaked, high-octane action film that delivers the goods for the fan base – but offers little for anyone else.
“Mortal Kombat” begins with a flashback that shows the attack of Hanzo Hasashi from a rival ninja gang that resulted in the death of Hanzo and nearly all of his family.
Flash forward to modern day, where MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) becomes the target of a mercenary known as Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). With the help of special forces soldiers Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) and Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Cole learns that he is actually a descendant of Hanzo, which makes him the target of Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han).
Cole seeks guidance from Lord Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), the protector of Earthrealm, and learns of an ancient tournament that takes the greatest warriors from all realms to compete for supremacy. Cole trains with warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Kung Lao (Max Huang) and rogue mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson) to prepare for the battle – racing against time to unlock his power before Shang Tsung and his group of warriors.
“Mortal Kombat” is the directorial debut for Simon McQuoid, who has a really good eye for action sequences. This film delivers plenty of action and fighting. While the original films felt more commercial aimed at a broader audience, this film is strictly for the diehards (with an emphasis on die).
I was a fan of those two films – and admittingly found this version to be OK – but I would have a hard time recommending this to anyone but fans of the previous two movies and the video game.
While the action and fight sequences are fun, the film suffers from a script (credited to four writers) that is hindered by its source material. With “Kombat” serving as an origin story – and the rumored first chapter in a trilogy – the film’s pacing is off, with lots of exposition needed to explain characters and motivations grinding the action to a halt.
The flat script doesn’t help this virtually unknown cast, who basically have to make their impact with kicks and punches. Only Lawson, as the wise-cracking Kano, makes much of an impact.
Perhaps that can change in future films. The finale teases the arrival of one of the game’s most beloved characters, so there is promise that the sequels can bring something fresh. Here is hoping next time it’s not just fan service, but something that can appeal to everyone.
