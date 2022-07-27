In a sea of summer blockbusters, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is a refreshing change of pace.
This charming throwback – a film aimed for older audiences – absolutely delivers with gorgeous costumes, wonderful locales and a fantastic cast led by Lesley Manville.
Manville plays Ada, a widowed cleaning lady in London in the 1950s. While working at a client’s house, Ada sees a dress designed by Christian Dior and is smitten with its elegance and determined to purchase her own Dior dress.
Ada concocts a plan to save enough money to make a trip to Paris to visit the House of Dior to buy a dress. Her one-day plan is expanded to a week, with Ada learning about herself as well as providing a positive influence on practically everyone she meets.
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is based on a 1958 novel by Paul Gallico. Director Anthony Fabian, who co-wrote the screenplay with three others, wisely opts not to try to modernize this tale, but just let it play out and let the audience bask in the nostalgia of the piece.
This decision gives “Mrs. Harris” a wonderfully cheery disposition that was more common in the era that the film takes place.
It’s fun to see Manville as the happy-go-lucky lead in a film about fashion just a few years after her Oscar-nominated turn as the no-nonsense woman behind Daniel Day Lewis’ fashion mogul in “Phantom Thread.” Where Manville provided strong supporting work in the previous film, she is just as strong in the lead role. She is so charming that it is easy for the audience to become invested in Ada’s journey.
She gets plenty of support as well, including Jason Isaacs as a London acquaintance, Alba Baptista as a Dior model who has other aspirations and Isabelle Huppert, who basically gets to play Manville’s role from “Phantom Thread” albeit in a more lighter fashion.
The House of Dior worked in partnership with the filmmakers, so “Mrs. Harris” also features exquisite fashions as well – making it a contender for a best costumes Oscar at next year’s ceremony.
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is so charming and so positive that some cynics might argue it is too much of a good thing. I argue that is what makes “Mrs. Harris” work so well.
Sometimes it’s good to just be whisked away to a magical world and spend two hours with delightful people having their dreams come true. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” succeeds in just that aspect, a wonderful bit of escapism that delivers in ways we don’t see that often anymore.