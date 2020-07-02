"My Spy" is breezy family fun

Editor’s note: With movie theaters limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
For a film whose release date bounced around quite a bit, partially because of the studio and partially due to the coronavirus, “My Spy” proves to be a bit of a pleasant surprise.
This family comedy featuring former WWE superstar Dave Bautista is the perfect bit of summer escapism – light and breezy fun that exceeded my rather low expectations.
Bautista plays JJ, a tough CIA agent who is at his best when the bullets are flying. When his latest mission goes awry, JJ is reassigned to Chicago and asked to keep an eye on a single mom named Kate (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and her 9-year-old daughter Sophie (Chloe Coleman).
But that simple mission gets complicated when Sophie figures out who he is, threatening to blow JJ’s cover unless he agrees to teach her how to be a spy.
“My Spy” doesn’t stray too far from its action-comedy formula, with Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber’s script rather basic and predictable. Still, the film works because the script never takes itself too seriously, even letting the audience in on how clichéd the film really is – proving to be slightly smarter about what it is doing than I was expecting.
Peter Segal’s direction is solid as well, with Segal understanding the best way to play this for laughs and allowing his talented cast to shine.
Bautista shows a comedic side reminiscent of his work in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. He also develops solid chemistry with Coleman, which is so critical to why “My Spy” ultimately works. This unlikely relationship is fun to watch develop with Bautista and Coleman playing off each other really well. It’s a testament to how good Coleman is that she manages to play this precocious girl with just enough balance to make her smart and astute but not over the top like a lot of child characters in similar films.
While Bautista and Coleman are the heart and soul of “My Spy,” there are other elements in play as well. Kristen Schaal nearly steals the film as JJ’s tech-savvy partner, and Fitz-Henley also works well with Bautista to provide a charming, albeit predictable, romantic subplot.
“My Spy” does start to drag in the middle, with the plot really stretched even at 99 minutes, but ultimately it works because it understands its limitations and knows when to make an exit.
Will “My Spy” be remembered come awards season? Probably not.
But it does provide a memorable night of family entertainment – something we can all appreciate in today’s uncertain times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.