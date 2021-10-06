Nashville Film Festival showcases intimate works

The 52nd Nashville Film Festival wrapped up Wednesday, a weeklong showcase of independent filmmaking from around the world.
After switching to a virtual format last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the festival returned with more than 40 in-person screenings as well as maintaining the option to watch from home.
Like previous years, the festival showcased intimate and personal independent filmmaking – giving audiences a chance to see unique voices and unique visions.
“Poser” was named best narrative film at the festival – a compelling drama about finding your voice. Co-directors Ori Segev and Noah Dixon tell the story of Lennon (Silvie Mix), a podcaster who focuses on aspiring musicians and writers. Her latest subject is an eccentric musician named Bobbi Kitten. The pair strike up a friendship, with Lennon allowed into a world she has only dreamed of. But as Lennon’s deceptive intentions surface, the friendship is put in jeopardy.
Segev and Dixon crafted a compelling mix of drama with a little bit of “Single White Female” thrown in. Mix is really good as the quiet Lennon, who seems harmless enough but is carrying plenty of secrets, while real-life musician Kitten brings authenticity to the film. It’s a solid first film from Segev and Dixon.
“7 Days” is another film that explores relationships – a traditional romantic comedy with a COVID-19 spin.
The film stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni as Rita and Ravi, 20-somethings who go on an arranged date by their traditional Indian parents. The date isn’t going well, with both eager to move on, but when the coronavirus outbreak forces them to shelter in place together they both learn more about each other – and themselves.
Viswanathan is an actress who has already built a good resume, shining in films like “Blockers” and “The Broken Hearts Gallery.” She is in her element once again in “7 Days,” a complete performance that really meshes well with Soni’s work.
It’s a film that uses the pandemic to provide some different twists in a genre that has become quite familiar – with a script (co-written by Soni and director Roshan Sethi) that isn’t afraid to explore material that we don’t always get to see in cinema. The result is one of the most original – and authentic – romantic comedies in recent memory.
“Porcupine” is another unique film that explores relationships. The film follows Audrey (Jenna Malone), a young woman stuck in a rut and estranged from her family who discovers adult adoptions – seeing this as a chance to refresh her life. She meets Otto (Robert Hunger-Bühler), a grizzled German immigrant with a gruff demeanor. Audrey and Otto form a bond, while the matriarch’s family struggles allowing the young woman to reflect on her own failed relationships. Malone and Hunger-Bühler both deliver strong work, creating a relationship that feels raw and real – and very relatable.
The intimate films weren’t confined to narrative work, with “A-Ha: The Movie” another film that allows its audience unique access.
The documentary follows the Norwegian pop band over a four-year period – with band members reflecting on their career that spans nearly four decades.
Fans of the group, and it’s signature pop hit “Take on Me,” will appreciate the no-holds-barred access, showcasing the highs and lows of the group. This is a fun bit of nostalgia that showcases A-ha as more than just a perceived one-hit wonder.