Editor’s note: With movie theaters limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
Real-life father and son Liam Neeson and Micheál Richardson team up in "Made in Italy," a light and breezy film from actor turned writer/director James D'Arcy.
It's a chance for Neeson to shower his softer side, with Richardson holding his own with his dad in a film that offers a bit of melancholy drama between the rather charming light-hearted moments.
In "Italy" Neeson plays London artist Robert, who returns to Italy with his estranged son Jack (Richardson) to make a quick sale of the family house so Jack can buy the art gallery he co-owns with his soon-to-be ex-wife.
They arrive at the Tuscan home to find it badly in need of repair, forcing the father and son to come together to not only restore the house but restore their fractured relationship that hasn't been the same since Robert's wife was killed in an accident.
As both men come to terms with their past, Jack finds a young Italian chef named Natalia (Valeria Bilello) who he turns to for comfort.
This is D'Arcy's first feature film, but the veteran actor shows a keen ability to just get out of the way and let his actors do the work. Of course it helps when you have a beautiful Tuscan canvas as the backdrop – giving the film a visual spark.
While the sun-drenched setting allows for some lighter moments, "Italy" finds some dramatic moments – especially in the third act – that must have meant a lot to Neeson and Richardson (Richardson's mother and Neeson's wife Natasha Richardson tragically died after a fall while skiing). You can feel Natasha Richardson's presence in the scenes where Robert and Jack reflect on the loss of the family matriarch, with Neeson and Richardson both delivering strong/effective work.
Bilello is good, too, with her budding relationship with Robert providing a nice balance to the film.
But it all comes back to the father/son bond which provides the heart and soul for this lovely little film. "Made in Italy" may be a bit predictable, but it is sure to provide the perfect bit of escapism for adult audiences looking for an entertaining night on the couch.
