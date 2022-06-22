New "Elvis" bio is a hunka-hunka burning junk

Elvis Presley had such a profound effect on the music business that even more than 40 years after his death he is still a cultural touchstone.
That's what makes "Elvis" – the latest from director Baz Luhrmann – such a disappointing experience. It's a film that is wildly uneven – with the highest of highs and the lowest of possible lows.
The film features a star-making performance from its lead Austin Butler, yet the rest is basically bloated Elvis. It's a movie where Luhrmann can't help but make it more about him than his dynamic lead.
"Elvis" is told through the eyes of longtime manager Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) divided into several key sections of the singer's career. It starts with Parker discovering Elvis and continues through his rise, culminating in his residency in Las Vegas and his death at age 42.
Parker narrates the film, "setting the record straight" on the misconceptions of the relationship between himself and Elvis.
I admit I have never been a fan of Luhrmann's directorial style – and certainly not a fan of films like "Romeo + Juliet" and "Moulin Rouge." "Elvis" is very much a Luhrmann film – with the frenetic camera work and wonky style that grows tiresome in the movie's 159-minute run time.
Most of the narrative scenes are an absolute mess – with the director determined to draw as much attention to his camera work as possible and most of the cast giving performances that are rather forgettable.
Hanks is monumentally bad, easily one of the worst performances of his stellar career. His carny evilness is completely over the top with Hanks buried under a mountain of latex make-up and a ridiculous accent. "Elvis" tries to offer sympathy for Parker, but it never feels authentic.
If I really wanted to watch Hanks mismanage a musical act I'd watch "That Thing You Do."
Literally everything about "Elvis" is either annoying or unwatchable – or both – with one distinct exception, Butler. Even in this abyss of missteps, Butler manages to shine through – embodying the iconic singer in stunning fashion.
Butler delivers a performance that will — justifiably — garner awards talk. Even as the rest of the cinematic ship is sinking he demands your attention — especially in the film's multiple performance sequences (Butler did almost all the singing and is flawless in all these moments).
It's a credit to Butler's performance that this film nearly works in spite of all the fatal flaws piling up around him. But even a spectacular performance like this can't save a film crippled by Luhrmann's bombastic direction.
If "Elvis" could have played more to its strengths then it could have worked. As it is it winds up being the most frustratingly enigmatic release of 2022 – with a shining star trapped in an absolute disaster of a film.