New spin doesn't save same old "Black Christmas"

It’s not been the best of years for holiday-themed releases.
Last month brought the contrived romantic comedy “Last Christmas,” and now comes “Black Christmas” – the second incarnation of the 1974 cult classic.
While director Sophia Takal, who co-wrote the film with April Wolfe, has tried to add a new feminist spin, this remake falls into the trap of using too many of the genre’s cliches to work.
“Black Christmas” takes place at fictional Hawthorne College. While most students head home for Christmas break, four sorority sisters – Riley (Imogen Poots), Kris (Aleyse Shannon), Marty (Lily Donoghue) and Jessie (Brittany O’Grady) – stay behind.
What starts out as a quiet break turns deadly as a killer starts stalking unsuspecting female students – with the quartet the latest targets.
Takal deserves credit with some of the kills unfolding in interesting visual sequences. (An early kill that ends with essentially the victim forming a bloody snow angel is certainly creative), but the script tries way too hard to do too much.
A subplot involving Riley and a former frat boy provides the film with a topical story line, but it ultimately is there to serve as a holding piece to get to the final act.
There is also a clash with a professor (Cary Elwes) that doesn’t work well either. It’s just another red herring and filler to pad a rather soft 92-minute run time.
Fans of horror films will likely be disappointed by the pacing, which consists of a lot of talking in the first hour before things finally amp up in the final act (including a homage to the iconic shot from the original).
But even the final act doesn’t work, with a supernatural element added that makes it all seem rather silly – even by slasher film standards. It’s ridiculous enough that it nearly slips into so bad it’s funny territory, but it’s not even bad enough to reach that small bar.
It all adds up to a film that wants to shatter the slasher genre with a feminist spin, only to be more conventional the harder it tries to be different.
– To get Micheal Compton’s review of “Bombshell,” visit his blog at bgdailynews.com/blogs/reel_to_reel or follow him on Twitter @mcompton428. Email him at mcompton@bgdailynews.com.
