This image shows (from left) Michelangelo “Mikey” (voiced by Shamon Brown Jr.), Donatello, “Donnie” (voiced by Micah Abbey), Leonardo “Leo” (voiced by Nicolas Cantu) and Raphael “Raph” (voiced by Brady Noon) in a scene from “Teenage Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”
The heroes in a half shell are back in “Teenage Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” – the seventh film and third theatrical reboot of the popular comic book.
With Seth Rogan and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg penning the script with Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit and crisp direction from Jeff Rowe and Kyle Spears (part of the creative team behind the wonderful 2021 animated film “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”), “Mayhem” proves to be a lot of fun. It’s a film for all ages with a unique style and attitude that sets it apart from any previous “Ninja Turtles” film.
“Mayhem” serves as an origin story, with four turtles – Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello (voiced by Shamon Brown, Jr., Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon and Michah Abbey) – who were transformed into mutants living with their adoptive father, a mutant rat named Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan), in the New York sewers.
The turtles long to interact with humans with Splinter determined to keep them hidden in the shadows. But things go awry when the turtles help a teenager named April O’Neill (voiced by Ayo Edebiri) and discover she is investigating a series of crimes that are connected to a mutant fly known as Super Fly (voiced by Ice Cube).
Much like the “Spider-verse” films and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” this film has a frenzied pace with a very gritty look – hand drawn animation that is rough around the edges but really pops and brings this world to light in a unique fashion.
The script has a lot of pop culture references – and even includes a nod to the original three film series – but manages to feel timeless as well.
Switching to animation allows “Mayhem” to really get creative – not just with the turtles, but Super Fly and other mutants as well (with Rogan, John Cena, Rose Byrne and Paul Rudd among the familiar voice actors who get a chance to shine in these roles).
Ice Cube is clearly having a lot of fun as Super Fly, with parents sure to enjoy a few bread crumbs that reference his time in the rap group NWA. The soundtrack is also sure to bring a bit of nostalgia for the older audience with hip hop tunes ranging from A Tribe Called Quest to the Wu-Tang Clan peppered throughout.
A mid-credits scene hints at possible further adventures for the turtles. It’s a tease that I am definitely on board for. If “Mayhem” is the start of a new franchise, it definitely kicks it off in promising fashion. This film is the best movie about the ninja turtles since the 1990 original.