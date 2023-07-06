With a resume chock full of dramatic films, it is easy to forget that Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence actually began her superstar career in the sitcom “The Bill Engvall Show.”
Lawrence gets the chance to return to those comedic roots in “No Hard Feelings,” a throwback to raunchy R-rated coming of age comedies from co-writer/director Gene Stupnitsky (who wrote and directed the 2019 surprise hit “Good Boys.”)
“Feelings” works despite a shaky premise, thanks in large part to Lawrence’s willingness to do anything for a laugh and a breakout performance by Andrew Barth Feldman.
In “Feelings,” Lawrence plays Maddie, a 32-year old Uber driver living in her family home in a vacation community in upstate New York. Maddie has her car repossessed and faces the possibility of losing her home unless she can somehow come up with the money to pay her property taxes.
Desperate for a way to save her home, Maddie answers an ad on Craigslist from a pair of helicopter parents (Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) who are desperate to get their 19-year old son Percy (Feldman) to come out of his shell.
Maddie agrees to date Percy in exchange for a Buick Regal.
This premise is, shall we say, weird at best, but credit Stupnitsky and co-writer John Phillips for finding a way to make the story less creepy than you might expect.
It helps to have Lawrence going for broke and really embracing the film’s raunchy humor. Whether it is getting in a fist fight on the beach fresh from skinny dipping to getting “canceled” during a high school party she crashes with Percy, Lawrence sells these crazy situations in a believable and (mostly) funny manner. The film does everything it can to earn its R rating and Lawrence shows she’s willing to go to some dark and twisted places to get laughs.
Lawrence drives the comedic stuff, but it’s Feldman who brings the surprising heart to “No Hard Feelings.” Their unlikely relationship actually works because Lawrence and Feldman have such believable chemistry. These are two people that despite their age difference have more in common than one might originally think. The relationship evolves in an organic manner, even if it can be somewhat predictable.
Broderick and Benanti get a few moments to shine along with Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur as Maddie’s friends, but it comes back to Lawrence and Feldman. I’d be hard pressed to say this material could have worked with just anyone. Fortunately, the two leads prove to be the right pair to deliver the laughs and a little bit of emotion as well.