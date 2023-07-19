As a filmmaker, Christopher Nolan has never been afraid to tackle complex projects.
That is certainly the case with his latest – “Oppenheimer” – a compelling story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the father of the atomic bomb. It’s a fascinating character study with a stellar cast anchored by a career-best performance from Cillian Murphy.
From the moment Murphy is on screen he commands the viewer’s attention. This frail yet imposing figure who always seems to be working out scientific theories in his head.
Nolan frames Oppenheimer’s story from two fronts. We get the story from the man himself during a 1954 security hearing that questions his loyalties to the United States and a simultaneous story involving a 1958 senate confirmation hearing for a potential cabinet position for Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey, Jr.) – a man who was part of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission and had a long history with Oppenheimer.
As both stories unfold we learn of Oppenheimer’s rise to become the head of the Manhattan Project, his complicated social life (with Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh playing two of the women he had relationships with) and his political leanings, which drove his thirst for science but also created many enemies on the political front.
Nolan draws his material from the 2005 biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherman which sheds some light on Oppenheimer’s life and his work. Nolan shines that spotlight even brighter with a meticulously crafted film that is as well-crafted as any you will see this year.
Nolan’s use of sound is impeccable – especially in the testing of the nuclear bomb – which the decision to shoot the Strauss part of the film in black and white is a simple, yet effective decision that really gives the film a unique feel and look.
Ludwig Göransson’s score pulsates throughout and is still embedded in my mind, while the use of IMAX cameras makes this a must see in theaters (on the largest screen, preferably in a premium format).
Downey, Jr., Blunt and Pugh are just the tip of the iceberg in a stunningly talented supporting cast full of familiar faces. Among the standouts are Matt Damon as the lieutenant general who put Oppenheimer in charge of the project, Josh Hartnett as one of Oppenheimer’s colleagues and Jason Clarke as the man in charge of the security hearings. The cast goes even beyond that with some surprising cameos and familiar character actors and actresses that only add to this stunning project.
The three hour run time does create some pacing issues, particularly in the final act when the focus shifts slightly. It’s a minor misstep in a film that for the most part keeps the audience’s attention in large part to Murphy.
He embodies this man in ways that go beyond a simple performance. This is stunning work from Murphy who captures Oppenheimer’s flaws, his mannerisms and his determination in exceptional fashion. It’s a memorable performance in a film that audiences won’t soon forget.