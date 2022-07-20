This Jordan Peele guy knows what he is doing when it comes to filmmaking.
If "Get Out" signaled the writer/director's arrival and "Us" proved his first film was no fluke, his latest "Nope" cements Peele's status as an elite filmmaker. It's another highly creative, highly entertaining thriller that has a lot going on under the surface – with Peele once again seamlessly intertwining social commentary with some genuinely exciting popcorn moments.
The less you know about "Nope" going in the better, so I will keep the premise simple – OJ and Emerald (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) are siblings running the family horse wrangling after the patriarch (David Keith) is killed in a freak accident. When strange things start to happen on their remote California ranch, they suspect it is a UFO and enlist the help of a local electronic store employee (Brandon Perea) to come up with visual proof.
That only scratches the surface of what Peele is doing in "Nope." The film also features Steven Yeun as a former child star running a nearby amusement park and Michael Wincott as a gruff cinematographer – all adding to a story that always keeps the audience guessing.
Peele has proven to be the master at storytelling and he does it again in "Nope." Peele crafts a cinematic puzzle, meticulously putting the pieces together for the audience in impressive fashion. It's a film where just when you think you have it figured out, Peele switches it up and takes it in a completely different direction.
"Nope" is full of tense moments – and stunning use of picture and sound – that needs to be seen on the biggest screen possible with as many people possible (this is definitely the kind of movie that plays better with a large, attentive crowd).
This is a highly effective thriller, even though it stumbles slightly in the final act, with the entire cast delivering quality work (especially Kaluuya who is nearly flawless as the soft-spoken hero).
What takes "Nope" to another level is how Peele adds substance that lingers long after you leave the theater. Like his other films, Peele has something to say here (this time tackling the dangers of chasing fame) in an effective, yet fun way.
Peele is always willing to entertain his audience, but leave them something to think about and "Nope" is no exception. It's the perfect mix of style and substance.