We’ve reached the final stretch for this year’s Oscars’ race.
Academy Award voting wrapped up this week, and now all that’s left is to announce the winners. That happens Sunday as the Oscars return to a normal ceremony (well, except for the part where some of the awards are going to be handed out during commercial breaks).
The revamped ceremony has taken most of the headlines, overshadowing that this could be one of the more surprising years in recent memory. Several categories are still up in the air with multiple possibilities, making it a night where predictions won’t be easy.
It’s no fun not to try, so here are my picks on who will win and who should really be the winner. Remember, if you lose your Oscar pool, don’t blame me.
BEST PICTURE
Even with 10 nominees, the race has seemed to drop down to a select few. “Belfast” could be the true shocker, but it is slim at best. Netflix’s “Power of the Dog” had the most nominations and appeared to be the front-runner for most of awards’ season – with Jane Campion the favorite to win best director – but it appears to be caught at the finish line by “CODA.”
The little movie that could picked up huge precursor wins at the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild, putting it in good position to pull off the surprise. Of the 10 films nominated, “Licorice Pizza” was my favorite of 2021, but “CODA” was my second choice – so it won’t be too upsetting when it does win.
SHOULD WIN: “Licorice Pizza”
WILL WIN: “CODA”
BEST ACTOR
This appears to be one of the locks of the night with Will Smith’s turn as Richard Williams – the father of Venus and Serena – in “King Richard” practically sweeping the main precursors during awards season.
Maybe the only person who still has a shot would be Andrew Garfield in “Tick, Tick Boom,” although it would be great to see Benedict Cumberbatch rewarded for going against type in “Power of the Dog.” The film doesn’t work without him.
I’d vote for Cumberbatch, but it is clearly Smith’s to lose.
SHOULD WIN: Benedict Cumberbatch
WILL WIN: Will Smith
BEST ACTRESS
This is where it could get interesting as you can legitimately make a case for everyone. With no one linked to a best picture nominee, it’s harder to figure out.
Penelope Cruz’s strong work in “Parallel Mothers” and Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” are the least likely winners, but a victory would not be a total shock.
Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe for her work as Lucille Ball in “Being the Riccardos,” but the initial momentum has been halted with zero wins since. Kristen Stewart is absolutely transcendent as Lady Diana in “Spencer.” Despite winning plenty of critics awards, Stewart has never got the momentum one might expect – and the lack of a nomination in SAG is a huge red flag.
That leaves Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Chastain put everything she had into playing former televangelist Tammy Faye Baker, and the film doesn’t work without her. Winning the SAG and Critics Choice was enough to make her the front-runner. Chastain has been so good the last decade it’s kind of a surprise that she hasn’t already won one. That changes Sunday – and I am totally fine with that.
SHOULD WIN: Kristen Stewart
WILL WIN: Jessica Chastain
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
This is a two-man race that’s mirrored the best picture race.
Kodi Smit-McPhee from “The Power of the Dog” was the early front-runner, but Troy Kotsur’s delightful role in “CODA” has picked up steam once he won the SAG. Kotsur is the heart and soul of the film – and will make history as the first deaf male actor to win the award.
SHOULD WIN & WILL WIN: Troy Kotsur
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose is the absolute lock of the night.
DeBose will win for her role as Anita in “West Side Story,” the same role Rita Moreno won for when the original was released in 1961. Of the nominees, I’d lean toward Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter,” with a special shout-out to non-nominee Ann Dowd in “Mass,” but nobody’s stopping DeBose.
SHOULD WIN: Jessie Buckley
WILL WIN: Ariana DeBose