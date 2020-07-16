Editor’s note: With movie theaters limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
From “Groundhog Day” to “Edge of Tomorrow” to “Happy Death Day,” Hollywood has had a habit of putting its main characters in perpetual time loops.
“Palm Springs,” the latest entry to the genre, brings a delightfully inventive spin thanks to a smart script and two wonderful performances by leads Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.
In “Palm Springs,” Samberg and Milioti play Nyles and Sarah, who meet during a wedding ceremony. Nyles, who is there with his girlfriend, appears to be this aloof guest who piques the interest of Sarah, the maid of honor and sister of the bride.
When Nyles steps in to save Sarah during a disastrous toast to the new couple, her interest grows – leading to a romantic encounter that culminates near a mysterious cave. That sets off a chain reaction in which Sarah learns Nyles has been stuck in the same day for a long time, and she’s now stuck with him.
“Palm Springs” could have easily just coasted on the clichés of the time loop genre, but first-time feature director Max Barbakow and first-time screenwriter Andy Siara have plenty of tricks up their sleeves.
In most of these films, we get the main character desperately trying to get out of the loop, but that isn’t the case in “Palm Springs” (well, not completely) – with Nyles more than content to just relive the same day over and over.
Samberg’s goofy charm is perfect for Nyles, but Milioti is just as charming. They create such wonderful chemistry that you can’t help but be emotionally invested in their journey.
Siara’s script throws in a few more wrinkles, including J.K. Simmons as another wedding guest with a story as well. Simmons adds an unexpected poignancy that I wasn’t expected, giving “Palm Springs” a bit of heart between the (many) laughs.
That is ultimately why “Palm Springs” works so well. It’s a film that you may think you can figure out right away, but it’s full of surprises – making it one of the best films of 2020 to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.