It took a while to get rolling, but once it did, 2019 turned into a pretty good year for film. You just had to know where to find the good ones.
Six of the 10 movies that made my list of the best films of 2019 were released in the final three months of the year – and among those, the ones with the easiest accessibility were the two films available on Netflix. And there are plenty of films (such as “Marriage Story,” “Joker,” “Uncut Gems” and “Little Women”) that have garnered a lot of critical acclaim and that I admired, just not as much as everyone else.
As 2019 draws to a close, here are the films that stood out – both good and bad.
1. “Parasite”
Director Bong Joon-ho’s tale of a family of grifters who con their way into the home of one of South Korea’s wealthiest families is a genre-defying experience – a film that is wildly entertaining social commentary.
2. “JoJo Rabbit”
It’s not easy to make a film that juggles biting satire and deeply profound humanity, but writer/director Taika Waititi pulls it off in this tale of a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany during World War II. This is as much a homage to the great comedic touch of Mel Brooks as it is further conformation that Waititi is one of the top filmmakers in the business.
3. “The Irishman”
Only Martin Scorsese could make this epic gangster film with a surprisingly poignant final kick. Working from a novel by Charles Brandt and spanning more than four decades, “The Irishman” feels both fresh and reflective.
4. “The Farewell”
Writer/director Lulu Wang’s film is intimate and personal – yet its portrait of family and loss is something everyone can identify with. Awkwafina and Shuzhen Zhao are both Oscar-worthy in this endearing experience that delicately balances the laughs and the tears.
5. “Booksmart”
The directorial debut for actress Olivia Wilde has so much going for it that it’s hard to know where to begin.
Wilde has crafted a coming-of-age film for the ages, anchored by two fantastic lead performances from Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein and a rich and deep supporting cast that includes Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.
6. “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Quentin Tarantino is the only filmmaker who could pull off something like this – an ambitious ode to a bygone era in entertainment that is a buddy comedy set right in the middle of the Charles Manson murders. Tarantino manages to make the contrasting plot threads work in a mostly entertaining, star-studded extravaganza anchored by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.
7. “1917”
Sam Mendes’ single-shot World War I film is a technical masterpiece, taking audiences inside the trenches with two soldiers to create one of 2019’s most immersive experiences.
8. “Dolemite is My Name”
The film that signaled the return of Eddie Murphy is a tender ode to anyone who ever wanted to be a star and is as sweet as it is laugh-out-loud funny.
9. “Amazing Grace”
After decades of legal battles, this concert film is the perfect epitaph for the late, great Aretha Franklin – showcasing her talents over a two-night performance in a Southern California church.
10. “Bombshell”
Anchored by strong work from its three female leads – including a stunning performance from Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly – this tale of the fall of Roger Ailes at Fox News from director Jay Roach provides a clear and concise snapshot of the “Me Too” movement.
The Next 10 (Films that just missed making my list, in alphabetical order) – “Ad Astra,” “Apollo 11,” “Knives Out,” “Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “The Nightingale,” “One Child Nation,” “The Two Popes,” “Us,” “Western Stars,” “Waves”
Even more films that stood out in 2019 – “Avengers: End Game,” “Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Review,” “John Wick 3,” “Les Miserables,” “Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” “Maiden,” “Mickey and the Bear,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” “Rocketman,” “They Shall Not Grow Old”
The 10 Worst
1. “Cats”
Yes, this is an easy target, but Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the popular Broadway musical earns this spot because it is an unmitigated disaster.
2. “Artic Dogs”
In a year that included “Ugly Dolls” and “Playmobil: The Movie” this was the winner(?) when it comes to bad animated films. I’m still trying to figure out how Jeremy Renner was blackmailed into providing his voice for this dreck.
3. “Shaft”
This follow-up to John Singleton’s underrated 2000 film is a dreadfully tone-deaf and outdated pile of misogyny that wastes the talents of a lot of people.
4. “Dumbo”
Disney’s latest live-action reboot is a soulless, dull and dreary endeavor that never quite soars to the heights to which it aims.
5. “Hellboy”
This reboot was loud, obnoxious and not nearly as clever as it thought it was.
6. “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Imagine if someone remade “Marley and Me,” put it in a blender with “Ford v. Ferrari,” and added Kevin Costner as the voice of the dog. Bingo.
7. “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
After messing up “Dumbo,” Disney decided it would be a good idea to release a sequel to a dreadful live-action retelling of “Sleeping Beauty.” It did not go well.
8. “Dark Phoenix “
Speaking of Disney, the latest installment of the X-Men franchise was so bad it makes you wonder why Disney didn’t back out of its merger with 20th Century Fox.
9. “Jexi”
Imagine “Her,” except unnecessarily vulgar and without any humanity. That pretty much sums up this dead-on-arrival comedy.
10. “Replicas”
A sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reeves that starts in a morally bankrupt place and then proceeds to get worse from there.
