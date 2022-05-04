The Marvel Comics Universe takes a refreshingly weird turn in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the follow-up to the 2016 film that introduced the world to Benedict Cumberbatch’s master of the mystic arts.
With Sam Raimi at the helm and Elizabeth Olsen building off her strong work in “Wandavision,” this latest chapter of Doctor Strange proves to be a fun, wild, weird, trippy ride – a Marvel Comics Universe film infused with Raimi’s trademark style.
“Madness” finds Strange attending the wedding of former girlfriend Christine (Rachel McAdams), but the ceremony is interrupted when a young girl is threatened by a mysterious cyclops-like creature.
The girl is America Chavez (Xovchitl Gomez), who is capable of traveling through the multiverse but still unsure how to control her powers. Strange enlists Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) to help, only to discover that she is the real threat – determined to use America’s talents to find the happiness she created and lost during the Disney+ series “Wandavision.”
The basic story serves as a jumping point to allow Raimi an open canvas – and, boy, does he deliver.
The man who helmed the three Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” films has proven he knows his way around a comic book movie, but “Madness” allows him to dig deeper into his resume. Raimi uses the same visual flare from the “Evil Dead” films that showcased his ability to mix horror with humor. This is one of the darkest, weirdest films in Marvel Comics Universe history – with Raimi not holding back.
It allows Cumberbatch to have more fun as Strange than you might expect, whipping around these different universes in head-spinning fashion.
Raimi overstuffs the 126-minute run time with a lot – including some fun fan service moments that really had my preview audience buzzing.
Having Raimi return to his horror roots is enough to make “Madness” stand out, but the film has another ace up its sleeve with Olsen’s strong work. It’s an extension of what she was able to do with the TV series, with “Madness” building off Wanda’s tormented character flaws. As Wanda morphs into the Scarlet Witch, she becomes more terrifying – with motivations even more grounded in realistic justification of her actions.
She makes Wanda not just another villain, but a complete and complex character that is fascinating to watch every moment she is on the screen.
“Madness” is far from a perfect movie. At times it is quite messy, but it’s easy to overlook its flaws because of the fresh infusion from Raimi. This is unlike anything you’ve seen in the Marvel Comics Universe world before, which is quite a feat considering how deep into this world we now are.