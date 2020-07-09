"Relic" finds real horror in human pysche

Editor’s note: With movie theaters limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
There is something very real and very terrifying about “Relic,” director Natalie Erika James’ fresh spin on the haunted house movie that features three strong performance and some genuinely spooky moments that come from real-life struggles.
“Relic” tells the story of three generations of women – Edna (Robyn Nevyn), Kay (Emily Mortimer) and Sam (Bella Heathcote). When Edna vanishes, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam arrive at the family home to try and find Edna. Just when it looks like the search is in vain and Edna is gone forever, she shows up at the house one day acting as if nothing has ever happened.
Kay remains concerned, convinced her mother’s dementia is worsening. Sam isn’t as skeptical until Edna starts acting stranger and stranger – leaving Kay and Sam to wonder if Edna’s illness has worsened or perhaps something more sinister is involved.
James, who co-wrote the film with Christian White, crafted a horror film that simmers before finally boiling over in the final act. That slow build provides tension throughout, leaving the audience with a sense of angst and dread that mirrors the three leads. The emotional investment is strengthened by the performances from Nevyn, Mortimer and Heathcote. Nevyn captures Edna’s madness while Mortimer and Heathcote create sympathetic but complex women who really help make the audience understand the complex relationship between these three people.
In many ways, the family dynamic resembled the recent hit “Hereditary,” but James explores something deeper in “Relic” while using Edna’s dementia as a metaphor for deep family wounds that never truly heal, no matter how hard you try to put it away. It also gives “Relic” a chance to take some of the familiar moments in your typical haunted house film and give them a fresh spin – using Edna’s uncertainty and instability to create some horrific havoc.
James’ style and slow build may not be for everyone, but fans of horror films – specifically haunted house movies – will be rewarded for their patience. “Relic” may borrow from other films, but it creates something truly original and impressive.
