It’s back to Jumanji with the aptly titled “Jumanji: The Next Level” – the follow-up to the highly successful 2017 hit.
Fans of that film are going to have a good time again, with all the elements that worked from the original in play again. For those who weren’t fans of the 2017 film (myself included), “The Next Level” adds enough wrinkles to win over those people.
“Next Level” picks up with Spencer (Alex Wolff), Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain), Bethany (Madison Iseman) and Martha (Morgan Turner) having gone their separate ways since the events of the previous film.
The quartet returns home for the holidays and decides to meet up, but Spencer has been distancing himself from the rest of the group, which prompts the other three to go to his home and find out what’s wrong.
When they arrive, they don’t find Spencer. Instead, Spencer’s grandfather Eddie (Danny DeVito) and his former business partner Miles (Danny Glover) had their friendship hit the skids when their business deal fell apart.
Fridge, Bethany and Martha soon discover that Spencer has returned to the Jumanji video game, and they decide to go back in to find him.
Once in the game, all the normal characters are there (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan reprising their roles), but the game – and who is playing what character – has completely changed.
To make things even more difficult, Eddie and Miles have been sucked into the game as well.
This development allows “The Next Level” to really take advantage of its ace in the hole – having Johnson mimic DeVito and Hart mimic Glover. Both actors are up to the comedic challenge and develop a chemistry that was missing from the previous film.
Johnson and Hart alone make “Next Level” perhaps the best film in the Jumanji series, but there is more to like. Gillan fits her character perfectly, while Black gets to show a little more comic range as he is asked to essentially play multiple characters this time.
There is also the addition of Awkwafina as a new character in the game and a decision to scale back on the CGI action sequences and allow all these characters to develop, which ultimately means more time for this talented cast to shine.
The result is a film that has more humanity than its predecessor. It’s a rare sequel that manages to raise the stakes on a franchise and send it soaring to the next level.
– To get Micheal Compton’s review of “Honey Boy” visit his blog at bgdailynews.com/blogs/reel_to_reel or follow him on Twitter @mcompton428. Email him at mcompton@bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.