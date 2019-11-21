“The Irishman” is a film that only Martin Scorsese could make.
Working from a novel by Charles Brandt, Scorsese works from the same canvas on which he created “Mean Streets,” “Goodfellas” and “Casino” and re-creates a film that is both fresh and reflective.
It’s an epic gangster film with a surprisingly poignant final kick.
“The Irishman” spans more than four decades, chronicling the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a World War II veteran who becomes the hit man for a prominent crime family that eventually leads to a friendship with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), where he rises to become a prominent union leader.
All of this plays out in just under a 31/2-hour run time that allows Scorsese to engulf the audience in a lot. It’s a film that starts with similarities to “Goodfellas” and has an opening shot in a nursing home that pays homage to the infamous restaurant sequence from the 1990 Scorsese film.
“The Irishman” is also an opportunity to team De Niro with Joe Pesci again (Pesci came out of retirement to play mobster Russell Bufalino).
As the film whips through Sheeran’s mafia ties and rise in organized crime, it’s as exhilarating of an experience as seeing “Goodfellas” for the first time.
But then the film slows down, developing the relation between Sheeran and Hoffa in more intimate moments that take time to breathe. It gives “The Irishman” a deeper perspective into Sheeran’s life and the effects it has on his family.
The decision to slow things down, however, is what really gives the final act its emotional punch – with Sheeran alone in an assisted living home left to contemplate his life choices and the regrets that piled up along the way.
That’s when Steven Zaillian’s script really soars. We’ve seen plenty of times what it’s like being a mobster. “The Irishman” is about what it truly meant to be a mobster – and how the greatest enemy was dealing with the baggage left behind.
De Niro drives it all home in one of his best performances in recent memory. Pesci is also in his comfort zone in a role that we’ve seen him play before, but something about seeing it this time feels more nostalgic and reflective, a culmination of his work from “Goodfellas” and “Casino.”
Pacino, who is working with Scorsese for the first time, really shines. It’s a performance that humanizes Hoffa in ways we haven’t seen before on the screen. Yes, Pacino gets to be showy, but it’s never over the top. And even Hoffa’s arc takes a reflective turn that allows Pacino to really excel in some introspective moments.
Of course, none of these performances would be possible without a director willing to give his characters room to grow like Scorsese does here. Like the material, this feels like the work of someone who is reflecting on his career as well – coming at the perfect moment of the 77-year old director’s amazing career.
“The Irishman” is a master class in filmmaking and one of 2019’s best films.
– To get Micheal Compton’s review of “21 Bridges” visit his blog at bgdailynews.com/blogs/reel_to_reel or follow him on Twitter @mcompton428. Email him at mcompton@bgdailynews.com.
