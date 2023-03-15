"Scream" franchise remains a cut above the rest

The "Scream" franchise is still alive and kicking with the latest installment "Scream VI" breaking box office records for the series its opening weekend.
Audiences have been rewarded with another creative entry in the franchise, a film that builds off the strengths of last year's reboot while continuing to honor the franchise's roots established by the late Wes Craven.
"Scream VI" moves the franchise to a new locale, New York City, with Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenny Ortega) trying to get a fresh start after the latest murders in Woodsboro.
Sam, the daughter of original killer Billy Loomis, is working a pair of part time jobs in the city mainly to make sure Tara remains safe. Tara is now attending college with two other survivors from the previous film siblings Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding).
Since this is a "Scream" movie the peaceful new start quickly erodes — as the group is once again on edge after one of the school's professors and two students are murdered (in a wildly creative opening sequence).
The new installment adds in a few new characters — including Jack Champion and Liana Liberato as roommates — while bringing Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed from "Scream IV." (Notably absent this time is Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott).
The same creative team from the previous installment is back. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett have a good eye for the horror genre, while writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick (along with original "Scream" scribe Kevin Williamson) have crafted a script that continues to take the franchise in fresh directions while providing enough bread crumbs for fans of the series to appreciate.
"Scream VI" plays a lot like "Scream 2" with the college setting just one of the similarities. In addition to the creative opening, this installment has a couple of nice set pieces that are among the best of the franchise — with the filmmakers using the New York setting to really amp up the tension.
The cast is good too, especially Barrera and Ortega who have the chemistry necessary for the audience to be invested in their plight.
While the final act, twist, may not be among the best of the series — it still works pretty well. The ending leaves the door open for more Ghostface shenanigans which is fine by me. It's clear that this is a franchise that still has plenty left in the tank.