If you watched TV in the past month, there is a good chance you’ve seen the advertisement for “Shotgun Wedding,” the new romantic comedy with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
Yet “Wedding” isn’t getting a theatrical release. It is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, with Lionsgate opting to sell the film to Amazon and forgo an original June 2022 release in theaters.
After seeing the film, it seems like Lionsgate made a wise decision. Despite Lopez, Duhamel and a very talented supporting cast, “Shotgun Wedding” never can rise above its shaky premise – a comedy that just feels like it’s going through the motions way too much.
Lopez and Duhamel play Darcy and Tom, a couple who have invited all their friends and family to a remote island to be a part of their lavish wedding ceremony.
As the wedding day arrives, both Darcy and Tom start to have doubts. When Darcy’s ex-fiance Sean (Lenny Kravitz) arrives unexpectedly, it really puts a strain on the relationship. Just when it appears the wedding is a bust, a group of mercenaries shows up and takes the wedding party hostage, leaving Darcy and Tom to come to the rescue.
“Shotgun Wedding” is basically a romantic comedy combined with an action movie with Mike Hammer’s script borrowing heavily from other (better) movies. There are a few moments here and there that work and a couple of jokes hit the spot, but nothing truly sticks as it just becomes a predictable exercise where there is no real investment in the characters or their situations.
Lopez is a bona fide movie star whose presence elevates any project, but once again she has chosen a script that is not worthy of her time or talent. Lopez proves she is willing to do anything for a laugh and for the most part has good chemistry with Duhamel, but you can’t help but wonder why she is in this mess.
In addition to Kravitz, who probably gets the best moments beyond the two leads, the cast includes Cheech Marin and Jennifer Coolidge. They really get little to work with as well, with the exception of one moment in the final act where Coolidge gets to unleash her inner Rambo.
For the most part, “Shotgun Wedding” just unfolds with nothing really sticking out. Ultimately, it’s a forgettable comedy that serves more as a way to kill a few hours. Sure you won’t be disappointed, but you won’t feel like you really needed to watch it either.