"Sisu" is a bloody good time

“Sisu” is the type of movie that knows what it is and never strays from it.
This blood soaked action film set at the end of World War II from writer/director Jalmari Helander delivers everything its rather gory red band trailer promises – a simple premise with an absurdly huge amount of violence that plays like a cross between a “John Wick” movie, “Inglorious Basterds” and a Sergio Leone western.
It’s a lot of fun but not for the faint of heart.
“Sisu” tells the story of Aatami (Jorma Tommila), an ex-soldier turned prospector who finds a large amount of gold on the northern border of Finland. The prospector sets out on a journey to sell the gold and claim his fortune, but he crosses paths with a group of Nazi soldiers in retreat with Germany on the verge of losing World War II.
When the Nazis discover he has gold, they steal it – with the leader (Aksel Hennie) wanting to claim if for himself as sort of a consolation prize for his service to his country.
They quickly learn this prospector is not someone to threaten, as Aatami becomes a one-man death squad determined to get his gold back.
Helander’s previous work includes the 2010 Finnish horror film about Santa Claus “Rare Exports,” so it’s really no surprise that “Sisu” features the same kind of stylishly over-the-top violence as that film.
Like “Rare Exports” this is also a beautiful looking film – with exquisite cinematography from Kjell Lagerroos that really captures the barren landscape in an impressive manner.
The backdrop is the perfect canvas for a series of action sequences that seem to grow more gory and more outlandish as the film progresses – building to an airplane sequence that really has to be seen on the big screen to truly appreciate.
Tommila is very good and believable in the lead role, a man of very few words who lets his fists (and any weapon he can find) do most of his talking. Hennie is a worthy adversary, just as over-the-top as the mindless violence that is taking place around him.
“Sisu” clocks in at a brisk 91 minutes – just enough time to appreciate the spectacle without it becoming too much. This is a film that knows its lane and stays in it – with Helander and the cast delivering a bloody good time at the movies.