From “Barbarian” to “Pearl” and “X” to “Fresh,” it has been a good year for horror film fans who like to see filmmakers stretch the boundaries of the genre.
That trend continues with “Smile,” with writer/director Parker Finn taking a pretty simple premise and milking it for every ounce of suspense possible. It’s a bit of a slow burn, but one that rewards the audience’s patience with a pretty compelling payoff.
In “Smile” Sosie Bacon (yes, she is the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) plays Rose, a psychiatrist working in a psychiatric ward. A young woman is admitted claiming to see some kind of entity that has been stalking her recently – appearing in the form of people with maniacal smiles.
The young woman commits suicide right in front of Rose, doing the act with a maniacal smile. Following the tragic event Rose starts to experience things she can’t explain – escalating to the point that she is convinced the entity that was stalking the young woman is now stalking her.
“Smile” adds an extra layer to the story with Rose still traumatized by seeing her mother commit suicide when she was 10 – an element that makes Rose’s increasingly bizarre actions easier to explain by her sister (Gillian Zinser) and her fiance (Jessie T. Usher).
Bacon really captures the emotional trauma of the lead character, a performance that is strengthened by Finn’s script and direction.
“Smile” is a movie that really digs into trauma and isn’t afraid to go into some uncomfortable directions. It’s clear that Finn wants to use his supernatural force as a metaphor for mental health issues and his way of doing it is heavily influenced by recent films in the genre like “It Follows.” While it is sometimes effective, it’s not as strong as perhaps Finn had hoped when writing the screenplay.
Fortunately, Finn is able to compensate for some script decisions with strong direction that really captured the dreadful mood of the film. The tracking shots and overall dark tone is reminiscent of the original “Candy Man” with Finn creating a visual style to match the horror folklore the film is going for.
“Smile” has gotten off to a strong start at the box office, making it possible that this is just the beginning of a potential franchise. Finn’s film certainly leaves enough on the table to make that possible – and even warranted – with “Smile” only scratching the surface of its potential.
I would love to see what is next for Finn and “Smile.” Both have the potential to give more to horror audiences.