After a slight delay to tweak the visual effects, the adaptation of the wildly popular Sega game “Sonic the Hedgehog” finally arrives in theaters.
And while “Sonic” has some mildly amusing moments – and a nice supporting showcase for Jim Carrey – it’s ultimately a forgettable excursion. Yes, it knows its target audience – and does enough to satisfy it – but there really isn’t much here to generate broad appeal.
“Sonic” begins with a backstory about the blue, lightning-fast hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz from “Parks and Recreation”) who comes to Earth to escape evil beings on his home planet.
While Sonic is safe from danger, he is stranded in a small Montana town. But Sonic’s loneliness leads to an outburst that makes him the target of a strange scientist named Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Carrey).
With Sonic once again in danger, he looks to the town’s sheriff (James Marsden) to help him escape the claws of Robotnik and save himself – and Earth – from the doctor’s plans for world domination.
“Sonic” is essentially a road trip movie, with the plot sending the hedgehog and sheriff on a journey to San Francisco to recover some magical rings that can help Sonic escape. The road trip scenario leads to some familiar moments – including a visit to a bar.
Director Jeff Fowler keeps it all zipping along at an amiable enough pace, throwing in some humor that will play to the younger audiences quite well.
For the adults, the laughs don’t come at the same rapid pace. There are a few pop culture references thrown in, but most of the funny moments for the older audience come courtesy of Carrey. It’s one of the comedian’s best showcases in recent memory, a chance to essentially play a villain version of Ace Ventura. A lot of his dialogue feels improvisational, with Carrey going on some riffs that really capture his manic style.
I’ll also concede the visual improvements were worth it, with Sonic seamlessly interacting with his human counterparts. He at least feels like a fleshed-out character and not just a CGI gimmick, so even when some of the gags fall flat you still appreciate the film’s craftsmanship.
The film does hint at this being the start of a series, perhaps a Sega Cinematic Universe. Judging by the film’s strong start at the box office – $70 million in its first four days – this seems like a foregone conclusion.
I wouldn’t mind another spin with Sonic because there is enough there to at least warrant another film or two. I just hope that given a second chance, we get a little bit more creative adventure for Sonic and his friends.
– To get Micheal Compton’s thoughts on all movies visit his blog at bgdailynews.com/blogs/reel_to_reel or follow him on Twitter @mcompton428. Email mcompton@bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.