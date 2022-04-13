The popular video game character Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the aptly titled “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”
The sequel is bigger, louder and even more manic than the original, but that doesn’t mean it’s better.
There is enough here for fans of the game and the first film to appreciate, but the sequel doesn’t really bring enough to play beyond its fan base.
“Sonic 2” begins with the evil Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) still in exile following the events of the previous film. Robotnik has a chance encounter with an echidna named Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba), who helps the doctor get back to Earth to get his revenge on Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartzman).
Robotnik and Knuckles are looking for a magical emerald that they think Sonic can help them find. The new duo get the upper hand until another creature named Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) arrives to help Sonic find the emerald and stop Robotnik and Knuckles.
If the plot sounds like a level of a video game, well that’s because most of the film is just Easter eggs from the game. The screenplay, credited to three people, is more concerned with having moments that are nods to the video game than actual character development. Yes, I’ll admit that clearly isn’t the point of these films, but is it too much to ask to try to be more than a series of manic moments strung together?
Other than Carrey, who continues to play Robotnik like a deranged version of Ace Ventura, the human cast includes the return of James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as the couple that adopted Sonic. Most of their story is a subplot at a Hawaii wedding that serves to pad the film’s overstuffed 120-minute run time.
The subplot also accentuates why this sequel doesn’t work. This is a movie where it feels like every character is off doing its own thing. Carrey’s character is in one movie, with Schwartzman playing Sonic like a CGI version of his Jean Raphael character from the TV series “Parks and Rec.”
Everyone is so over the top that it is actually quite jarring to hear Elba’s voice throughout the film. He makes Knuckles the most interesting thing in “Sonic 2,” managing to bring a little depth to his severely underwritten character.
While I’ve not been a fan of either film in this budding franchise, I will concede they remain really popular. (“Sonic 2” opened to more than $70 million this weekend).
The film hints at another sequel to come, something that will surely make fans of the franchise happy. For me, I think it would be best if the creators of this franchise hit the reset button and started over.