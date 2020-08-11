"Sputnik" an old school horror film

Editor’s note: With movie theaters limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
The new Russian science fiction horror film has an old-school feel to it, a film that evokes memories of Ridley Scott’s “Alien” and John Carpenter’s “The Thing.”
Working from a script by Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev, director Egor Abramenko has created an effective thriller that sometimes plays it a little too close to the vest – but still finds a way to build to a somewhat satisfying conclusion.
Set in the early 80s, “Sputnik” tells the story of a young doctor named Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) who is about to lose her medical license when she is approached by a Russian general named Semiradov (Fedor Bondarchuk) to come to a remote facility to assist with a top-secret case.
Tatiana agrees and learns of that Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov) survived an accident during a two-man mission to space and has returned to Earth with a dangerous creature now living inside of him – only coming out for a brief time late at night. Tatiana agrees to help, wanting to save the cosmonaut’s life, but quickly realizes the military is only interesting in using the creature as a military weapon.
“Sputnik” is clearly inspired by Abramenko’s 2017 short film “The Passenger,” with the story expanded to allow those characters to be fleshed out. To Malovichko and Zolotarev’s credit these characters don’t allows do what you would expect, helping to humanize them more than your standard horror film.
This is as much about Tatiana wrestling with her personal demons as it is about the creature inside of Konstantin and the stories mesh well – creating a slow burn similar to “Alien.”
While it’s nice to really get to know these people, it also simmers down the chaos of the situation. The reveal of the creature early on hints at something terrifying and destructive, but “Sputnik” never really unleashes that potential horror until the third act – something that is sure to frustrate fans of the genre.
Still, “Sputnik” works because there is enough here to appreciate the craft of what the filmmaker is doing here. This is a movie that wants to linger in your mind long after it’s over. And while it doesn’t quite reach those lofty aspirations, it is still solid enough to provide a few thrills and chills in the moment.
