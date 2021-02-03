“The Little Things” has the distinction of a cast headlined by three former Oscar winners – Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto – and an intriguing premise.
Yet it all kind of fizzles, unable to gain any momentum with a screenplay that feels dated and overly complicated. This is the kind of film where you keep hoping it will get better, only to get more frustrated as it continues to tread water and really go nowhere.
Washington plays Joe Deacon, a former Los Angeles detective who is now a sheriff’s deputy in a small community. When Deacon is sent back to his former stomping ground for an evidence-gathering assignment, it brings back memories of why he left – and the toll it took on his professional and personal life.
The personal demons only surface more when Deacon discovers that the newest detective in the precinct, Jim Baxter (Malek), is working on a case involving a potential serial killer – who may be the same person that eluded Deacon years earlier.
Deacon convinces Baxter to let him assist on Baxter’s case – and the two men discover they are more alike than they first realized.
“The Little Things” plays out like one of those detective films in the mid-1990s that featured Ashley Judd – trying to balance dark undertones with something that would be a little more palatable to the masses.
Washington and Malek do their best to make their characters – and their partnership – interesting and fresh. To their credit, even when the material – John Lee Hancock serves as both writer and director – isn’t up to their talents, they manage to at least keep the audience engaged.
But a lot of “The Little Things” is about things not happening – the emotional trauma the job has played on both men. It leads to long stretches where the story seems stalled.
Then Leto shows up as a potential suspect, evoking the same kind of creepiness that Kevin Spacey did as John Doe in David Fincher’s far superior “Seven.”
Leto seems to be 100% channeling that character, which makes the final act – which feels a lot like the final act of “Seven” – even that much more frustrating.
It’s clear Hancock went for something moody and edgy, but “The Little Things” winds up being something much worse – it’s too safe and predictable.
