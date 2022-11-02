Movie stars don’t come any bigger than George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Clooney and Roberts have been able to remain at the top of the Hollywood food chain for decades, both displaying a perfect mix of talent and charming personality.
The pair reunite on screen together for the fifth time in the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise,” but even star power this great can’t save a film that is way too familiar and way too run of the mill for the talent involved.
It’s not a bad film by any means, but it’s really not that good either.
Clooney and Roberts play David and Georgia, a divorced couple that are still connected by their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever, who it seems has been playing this same role for decades).
Lily graduates from law school and heads to Bali with her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd). While in Bali, Lily falls for a seaweed farmer named Gede (Maxime Bouttier). Lily and Gede’s relationship moves quickly with the couple opting to marry less than six weeks later.
They invite David and Georgia to the wedding in Bali, but David and Georgia have other plans – to sabotage the relationship and convince Lily not to make the same mistake they made 25 years earlier.
This is the kind of film where it is easy to see why everyone involved was attracted to the project. The setting (with Australia substituting for Bali) is absolutely stunning, a paradise of beauty that it couldn’t have been too hard to appreciate during filming.
The gorgeous location can’t cover up the film’s fatal flaw – a very pedestrian script. Director/co-writer Ol Parker certainly is no stranger to romantic comedies with the “Mama Mia” sequel and the criminally underrated indie “Imagine Me and You” part of his resume. But Parker seems to be coasting here, just hitting all the check points of your typical romantic comedy formula.
The cast, especially Clooney and Roberts, do the best they can given the rather flimsy material. It’s a credit to the duo that they can take some mundane dialogue meant to be comic banter and make it at least moderately interesting.
Like the rest of the cast they clearly had a good time making this movie (something driven home during a bunch of outtakes during the post credits). It’s too bad that fun didn’t translate to the final product.