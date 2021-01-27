“Our Friend” is a film that is as much about life as it is about death.
This true-life tearjerker sometimes feels like it is pulling in different directions, but it ultimately finds its stride thanks to strong work from its three leads – Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel.
Affleck plays Matt, a journalist always heading off to his next assignment, much to the dismay of his wife, Nicole (Johnson). Matt’s career takes a back seat when Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer, leaving Matt to care for his wife and their two daughters. As the duties become increasingly demanding, Matt finds help from the couple’s best friend, Dane (Segel), who offers to come and help.
Dane’s short stay becomes an extended one as he puts his life on hold to help Matt and Nicole in her final days.
“Our Friend” is based on a true story – Matt wrote an article shortly after Nicole passed – and is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, whose previous films were the documentary “Blackfish” and “Meagan Leavey” – also based on a true story. Cowperthwaite’s experience in directing true-life stories comes in handy here, keeping the directing to a minimum and just serving as the eyes and ears for the audience as the story unfolds.
Brad Ingelsby’s screenplay isn’t as simple, with the story zig-zagging back and forth to show how the friendship formed with these three people. The fractured timeline sometimes gets to be frustrating, with wonderful scenes not allowed time to digest before you have to shift somewhere in the story’s timeline. “Our Friend” feels like a movie that could have been told in a linear timeframe – or at least with minimal flashbacks – and been just as effective.
While the way the story is framed is a little frustrating, it is easier to take because this cast is so outstanding. Affleck always seems to convey grief in his work, while Johnson continues to show that the “Fifty Shades” films were anomalies that failed to capture how truly talented she is.
But the real standout is Segel, who goes outside his comic comfort zone to show us a side we haven’t seen before. You can see the pain and hurt in Dane, a man who loved this family so much he was willing to give up everything to help them in a time they needed him the most. It’s not often we see grief from this point of view, but Segel’s work makes it all too real and painful – giving “Our Friend” the emotional center it needs to make it both an effective tearjerker and uplifting story of friendship.
