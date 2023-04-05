With all the success from Sega's "Sonic the Hedgehog" it seemed to be only a matter of time before Nintendo entered the cinematic fray.
That time is now with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which takes the extremely popular video game series and creates a very charming film for the whole family.
The brothers in question are Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day), who as the film opens are living at home in Brooklyn with their parents after just venturing out on their own with a new plumbing company.
When their first job goes awry, Mario and Luigi look to bounce back — finding the opportunity for redemption when a water main bursts in the neighborhood. While trying to find the problem the brothers discover a tunnel of pipes, getting sucked into one and transported to a world known as the Mushroom Kingdom.
Luigi is captured by Bowser (voiced by Jack Black), the villainous leader of the Koopas, with Mario determined to save his brother. Mario seeks the help of Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy), who is also a target of Bowser's master plan to rule the Mushroom Kingdom.
The pretty straightforward plot basically serves as a chance for directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic to bring this world – familiar to gamers – to life. They bring a lot of detail to this world, creating a vibrant, colorful palette that is quite impressive to see.
Matthew Fogel's script also deserves credit. Yes, it is a simple premise but Fogel adds layers with some really smart details that everyone can appreciate in their own way.
"Mario" has plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the video game series, as well as an appearance by Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogan) and other popular characters in the Mario franchise.
There are also clever visual nods to the games and a score that at times mimics the music from the games.
A lot has been made pre-release of the decision to cast Pratt as Mario, but he's fine here — doing exactly what is needed to bring this character to life. The whole cast works well with Black and Rogan the highlights, all adding to the overall fun of the whole proceedings.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is sure to satisfy fans of the games, but it is so imaginative and clever that it will still play well for anyone who doesn't know the difference between a Sega and a Nintendo.
Ultimately, it serves its purpose, and that's all you can ask for with a film like this.