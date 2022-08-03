'DC League of Super-Pets' takes No. 1 with $23 million

This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) in a scene from "DC League of Super Pets." 

 Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

The superhero genre takes a new twist with “DC League of Super-Pets,” a potential animated tent pole that expands the DC universe to the animal world.

