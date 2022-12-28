If 2021 was the return of the movie-going experience after the 2020 pandemic, then 2022 was the continuation of the post-pandemic restructuring of that experience.
There were plenty of big movie events, but studios continued to struggle with how to handle the non-blockbuster content. Some opted to continue the streaming path, while others went for theatrical releases with very mixed results.
It all added up to another unique film experience – one that continues to evolve as we move further away from 2020.
Here are my picks for the very best, and a few of the worst, of 2022
1. Tár
Cate Blanchett is a one woman show in writer/director Todd Field’s searing portrait of a renowned classical composer whose seemingly perfect world comes crumbling apart after the suicide of a former student reveals the composer’s success hasn’t come without a price.
Field has proven to be a filmmaker who is not afraid to tackle the seediness of one’s psyche and he once again goes in a direction that challenges its audience as we watch this woman’s world slowly crumble due to her own transgressions.
2. Banshees of the Inisherin
Writer/director Martin McDonagh reunited with “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to create a tale of a man’s struggle to accept that his lifelong friend suddenly doesn’t want to be friends anymore resulted in one of the year’s most bittersweet comedies with the best cast of 2022. Farrell, Gleeson and Kerry Condon are all Oscar worthy.
3. Women Talking
Like “Tár” director Sarah Polley’s film tackled the #MeToo movement from a unique perspective – a group of Amish women come together to discuss allegations of sexual misconduct within the community – with fascinating results. It’s challenging and reflective with a wonderful cast headlined by Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy.
4. Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Daniels time-shifting action film was an absolute joy – a film that demanded multiple viewings on the biggest movie screen possible. It was one of the year’s most creative and original films.
5. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
The story of a one-inch-tall talking shell who sets out to find his missing family was a gem, a heartwarming film that is so full of positivity you can’t help but be drawn in by its warmth and innocence.
6. Top Gun: Maverick/RRR
OK this is a cheat, but the highest grossing film of 2022 and an Indian epic set in the 1920s actually have more in common than one might think. Both were full-fledged blockbusters that represents everything that is right with cinema. “Maverick” was an adrenaline-charged ball of nostalgia that manages to be fan service while building off the original to create a superior film, while “RRR” features action sequences that are the epitome of old school cinema blended with all the charm of Bollywood.
7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Another blockbuster, well, if Netflix had released it in theaters more than a week, that managed to be everything right with the movies. It’s an effortlessly entertaining homage to murder mysteries with Daniel Craig anchoring a stacked cast that includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
8. All the Beauty and Bloodshed
The year’s best documentary isn’t just a fascinating portrait of internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin. It is a scathing examination of the Sackler family and the opioid crisis.
9. Cha Cha Real Smooth
The best film at last year’s Sundance Film Festival was a delightful crowd-pleasing coming of age film from writer/director Cooper Raiff that takes the audience on an emotional journey that transcends genre boundaries.
10. Fresh
It was a great year for horror fans, but this Sundance entry was the very best of the group – a wild slice of horror from director Mimi Cave that features a go-for-broke performance by Sebastian Stan and a breakout performance from Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Honorable mention
These are the other films that just missed the cut (in alphabetical order)
Babylon, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Confess, Fletch, The Fabelman, Emily the Criminal, Lightyear, Moonage Daydream, Nope and Triangle of Sadness
And the worst films of 2022 include (in no particular order)
Morbius, Firestarter, Don’t Worry Darling, Blonde, Halloween Ends, The Son, Elvis.
With the worst film of 2022 going to the Netflix release “Home Team” – a retreaded Adam Sandler formula comedy disguised as a film (very loosely) based on former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton. It was basically “Little Giants” with the bizarre decision of Kevin James cast as Payton.