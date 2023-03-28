movie about acquiring the rights for a video game doesn’t sound like something that would work as a Cold War thriller, but that is exactly where we are with “Tetris.”
Based on the wild true story of how one man helped secure the rights for one of the most popular video games of all time, “Tetris” manages to lean into the craziness and create a fun little thriller.
Taron Egerton plays Henk Rogers, a businessman stationed in Japan who discovers the game by chance in 1988. Henk sees this as the chance of a lifetime and sinks all his family’s savings into procuring the licensing rights.
Henk soon finds himself wrapped up in much more than just a battle for a video game – locked in a battle with everyone from a shady billionaire (Roger Allam) and his son (Anthony Boyle) and the Russian government, including Nikolai Belikov (Oleg Stefan).
With everyone trying to take the rights to the game for themselves, Henk travels to Moscow to seek help from the one man who knows the game better than anyone – the inventor of Tetris, Alexey Pazhitnov (Nikita Efremov).
“Tetris” plays like a cross between “The Social Network” and any of those Cold War thrillers that frequented movie theaters in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. The action is more of a verbal jousting variety than actual chase sequences (although there is one in the final act), so Noah Pink’s screenplay is front and center with the cast asked to do most of the heavy lifting.
They prove to be up to the challenge, led by Egerton, who continues to build a nice little resume. He is convincing as this fast-talking guy who gets in over his head, easily giving the audience someone to root for.
Efremov and Stefan are also very good, as is Toby Jones as a sleazy businessman working with the British billionaire.
It all moves at a rather brisk pace with director Jon S. Baird (whose previous film was the underrated bio pic “Stan & Ollie”) throwing in some 8-bit animation to move along the narrative (and really lean into the film’s nostalgic feel).
It’s that willingness to lean into the nostalgia that gives “Tetris” its charm. Sure we’ve seen movies like this before, but “Tetris” manages to take the familiar cinematic puzzle pieces and create something that is quite entertaining.