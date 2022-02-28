"The Batman" soars in return to the big screen

Batman has seen a lot of time on the big screen since Tim Burton's "Batman" burst on the scene in the summer of 1989.
Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder have all brought the caped crusader to cinemas in the last 30+ years.
Now "Cloverfield" director Matt Reeves takes his turn – restarting the franchise with "The Batman." It's a film that is on the level of Nolan's masterful trilogy – transcending the comic book genre in a rather impressive fashion.
"The Batman" finds Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) in the early days as his alter ego Batman. Gotham's mayor (Rupert Penry-Jones) is found dead, with a message left for Batman to try and solve the mystery.
With the help of James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), Wayne/Batman is able to trace the crime back to a criminal known only as the Riddler (Paul Dano) – whose sinister plot involves exposing citywide corruption that includes some of the city's prominent political figures.
In addition to the Riddler "The Batman" also introduces us to Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and a mafia henchman known as the Penguin (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell).
Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Peter Craig, has crafted a film that feels more like a psychological thriller in the same vein as David Fincher's "7." Gotham is depicted as a downtrodden city captured beautifully by James Chinlund's exquisite production design.
The fleshed out world is enhanced by fully developed and intriguing characters. Pattison brings the brooding pain needed for his character, a flawed hero still haunted by his past. You can see that Wayne is still finding his way, full of pent-up range caused by the tragic loss of his parents.
Kravitz follows up her strong work in the Steven Soderbergh film "Kimi" with another strong performance. She portrays Kyle in shades of gray that really add another level to the character – making this Catwoman one of the more memorable portrayals we've seen on the big screen.
Dano is on another level as the Riddler, creating a villain that again harks back to "7." Like Kevin Spacey in that film, this is a character that is convinced his cause is right – leading to a confrontation with Batman that is one of the best scenes in the film.
Farrell, Wright, John Tuturo, Peter Sarsgaard and Andy Serkis are also part of the outstanding cast.
Like any good crime thriller "The Batman" has some impressive action sequences that really pop off the screen – providing fans with some really cool on-screen moments.
Reeves puts plenty on the plate in "The Batman" with a nearly three-hour runtime, but he has left a lot of room for this world to grow. This is clearly the first piece in a bigger picture with Reeves establishing his caped crusader saga firmly in the upper echelon of cinematic interpretations.
It's a film that is in the conversation as one of the best comic book adaptations ever – setting a high bar for the rest of films in 2022.