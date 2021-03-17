"The Courier" is a throwback of sorts, a good old-fashion Cold War thriller.
While the backdrop of the film centers around the Cuban missile crisis, it is the two engaging leads (Benedict Cumberbatch and Merab Ninidze) that really brings it all together.
Based on a true story, "The Courier" centers around British businessman Greville Wynne who is recruited by an MI-6 operative (Angus Wright) and CIA contact (Rachel Brosnahan) for a top-secret mission to make contact with a Soviet officer named Oleg Penkovsky (Ninidze).
What begins as a one-time mission evolves into something much more – with Wynne and Penkosvky develop a partnership, and ultimately friendship, that spans several years and culminates in intelligence that was crucial during the Cuban missile crisis.
"The Courier" begins like many of the same films in the genre with director Dominic Cooke crafting a nifty little thriller about an everyman turned agent from Tom O'Conner's screenplay.
But as the stakes get higher the film actually takes a different path – opting to make it all the more personal. This is a story as much about who these men were as to what they did, and Cumberbatch and Ninidze sell it quite well. The two leads have the kind of chemistry needed to make their relationship work – and when the story takes some dangerous turns in the final act it raises the stakes even more.
O'Conner's script also includes plenty of time in Wynne's home with Jessie Buckley playing his wife. These moments seem a bit of a throwaway at first, but as we learn the backstory between husband and wife and Wynne becomes more secretive the plot thread adds a humanistic element that fleshes everything out quite well.
The same can be said for the agent played by Brosnahan. It's a character that is allowed more time than expected, adding another level to the story.
That is why "The Courier" ultimately works. It's a film that could easily have relied on the tropes of the Cold War thriller genre, and still worked, but the cast, director and screenplay do much more to go deeper and make "The Courier" a film that manages to surprise more than I expected.
