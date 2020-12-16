It’s kind of appropriate that “The Croods: The New Age” opened Thanksgiving weekend in theaters because it feels a lot like leftovers.
Like the original film, this is family fare that offers enough to satisfy children but doesn’t have much to offer the parents who will be forced to watch it with them.
“New Age” once again follows the prehistoric family that includes father Grug (voiced by Nicholas Cage), wife Ugga (Catherine Keener), grandmother Gran (Cloris Leachman), daughter Eep (Emma Stone) and son Lunk (Clark Duke).
Grug is worried that Eep’s relationship with Guy (Ryan Reynolds) is going to lead to Eep leaving the pack, but those problems quickly take a back seat to other issues when the Croods meet the Bettermans (Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann), who may be the key to Guy’s past.
The more the two families try to co-exist, the more it evolves into a rivalry that threatens to cause riffs in both families.
Like the original, this film is pleasant enough to look at with plenty of colors and set details to keep it visually stimulating.
The problem is the story is basically the same plot we’ve seen in hundreds of other animated films.
The talented voice cast makes it at least passable – especially Dinklage – but they really aren’t given much to work with.
At least the first film had a few comic diversions. This time, the jokes really fall flat, with any attempt at humor likely to not play well to anyone other than the youngest in the audience. The hope with a film like this is the expanded cast adds enough to be an improvement, but that really isn’t the case with “New Age.”
The end result is a family film that feels more like it is going through the motions, basically giving fans of the original more of the same.
If you liked the 2013 film, then you will probably be OK with this sequel. If not, then this is probably not the holiday movie for you.
