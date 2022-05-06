Watching the joyously entertaining "The Duke" I couldn't help but feel a little melancholy.
The film is directed by Roger Michell, whose resume includes "Notting Hill," "Venus" and "My Cousin Rachel." Michell passed away at age 65 last September making "The Duke" his final feature film. It is a triumphant swan song that showcases Michell's talents as a filmmaker - anchored by wonderful work from Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent.
"The Duke" is based on a true story with Broadbent playing Kempton Bunton, an activist and aspiring playwright in the U.K. in the early 60s (one of his biggest causes was eliminating a required tax by the government to watch television) who made headlines when he stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.
Kempton concocts a plan to send ransom notes demanding the government invest more in causes that helped the elderly in exchange for the safe return of the painting.
"The Duke" uses the theft of the painting as a backdrop to examine the dynamics of Kempton's family - his son Jackie (Fionn Whitehead) and his wife Dorothy (Helen Mirren). Jack becomes Kempton's accomplice, while Kempton and Dorothy's already strained relationship stemming from the tragic death of their daughter years earlier is further complicated when he tries to keep the theft and plan a secret from his wife.
Eventually the plan starts to unravel, with Kempton opting to return the painting - leading to a trial that captivated the entire country.
Broadbent is wonderfully charming in the lead role, making Kempton a guy that is easy to root for. Sure he is flawed, but his heart is always in the right place. I really can't think of a better actor than Broadbent to convey that dynamic.
Mirren shines along with Whitehead and Matthew Goode as the public defender who takes Kempton's case.
A strong cast was always been one of Michell's strengths. Whether it was Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in "Notting Hill" or Peter O' Toole in "Venus" or even the entire cast in underrated family drama released in the height of the pandemic "Blackbird," Michell always let his actors do the heavy-lifting to mostly positive results.
Michell keeps it all moving at a brisk pace, taking an improbable story and adding a few unexpected twists and turns. "The Duke" is easy to like because of its seemingly effortless charm.
Movies that work this well are not easy to make, yet Michell did it throughout his career. He's a filmmaker that will be missed, with "The Duke" proving to be the nearly perfect final chapter to his impressive resume.