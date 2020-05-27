Editor’s note: With movie theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
Sometimes a film comes along at the right time, the perfect form of escapism needed to lift one’s spirits.
That is the case with “The High Note,” a delightful comedy starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Sure, it follows a familiar formula, but the two leads are so charming while first-time screenwriter Flora Greeson throws in just enough twists to keep it fresh and interesting.
In “The High Note,” Ross plays Grace Davis, a hugely popular singer whose career has plateaued, putting Grace at a crossroad. She can play it safe and maintain her success – the path encouraged by her manager Jack (Ice Cube) – or she can try to do something different and perhaps alienate her loyal fan base.
As Grace struggles with which path to take, her new personal assistant Maggie (Johnson) also finds herself struggling to figure out what to do with her career. Maggie wants to be a record producer, seeing her new gig as a chance to get her foot in the door. But when she meets a promising young singer named David (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), she decides to take a chance that could jump-start both of their careers.
“The High Note” moves along breezily enough as Greeson’s script manages to hit some familiar plot points without becoming cliche. It’s the kind of film where just when you think you have it figured out, it goes in a slightly different direction, providing just enough of a fresh spin to keep the audience interested.
Director Nisha Ganatra helps keep it fresh, too, bringing the same eye to “The High Note” that she did with last year’s “Late Night.” Both films dealt with relationships in the workplace – with the workplace being the entertainment business – allowing for a large ensemble to shine. Ice Cube and Harrison are both good in their respective roles, as well Zoe Chao and Eddie Izzard in small roles.
But ultimately, “The High Note” works because of Johnson and Ross. Their chemistry is believable from the start, with Johnson continuing to distance herself from the “Fifty Shades” films with solid work and Ross channeling her mother, Diana Ross, to make Grace a fully realized superstar. Like the rest of the cast, they are just likable, providing the audience with a film that doesn’t try to be anything more than light entertainment, and hits that mark quite effectively.
