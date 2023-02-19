“The Magician’s Daughter” by H.G. Parry. New York: Redhook. February 21, 2023. 400 pages, $18.99 (paperback).
For 70 years, there has been barely any magic in the world – and yet, magic is all Biddy has ever known (even though she cannot personally see or use it).
She grew up on a magically concealed island – Hy-Brasil – with a magician. Hy-Brasil is off the coast of Ireland, shrouded in enchantments, and full of magical creatures and mysteries. Rowan is her guardian, a man who avoids answering questions at almost all costs.
He’s never lets her leave the island, even though almost every night he turns into a Raven and disappears. Then one night, he does not make it home – and in rescuing him in his nightmares, Biddy learns the truth about what happened to the magic, why Rowan does not want her to leave the island, and the enemies that have begun hunting them. Biddy is scared, but determined to save those she loves, her island, and the magic she has known all her life.
Her adventures will take her across London, underground, and to ruins in the past. It will make her question everything she has ever known. And she will have to decide exactly what cost magic is worth.
I absolutely loved this book, from the characters to the world building, to the plot itself. It highlighted so much about the world in general and showed why so many of us still have faith in people. It also was a wonderful coming of age story – and coming into who you wish to be.
First, the world building. It’s always my favorite thing about fantasy books when done well. The magic system here is well built, and incredibly important to the plot itself. Magic has been slowly disappearing for decades – after completely vanishing all at once. All of the magicians are terrified it will run out for good, and of course, greed strikes.
I loved the idea of how magic entered the world, of familiars, and spells. Honestly, it was a cool system, which was unique in its own way. It is also 1912 when the story takes place, and that lends itself to a good few plot points as well – plus history, fun clothes, etc., even books that have odd miracles in them reminiscent of when there was more magic in the world to do so.
The characters themselves were also well done. Rowan is so complicated and flawed, and that makes him better. I enjoyed that fact that he was a father figure, and we got to see him from that viewpoint. The idea of your father being an almost infallible person until he certainly is not similar enough and I enjoyed that aspect of the story. Morgaine is yet another look into a fascinating character – someone who wants to change the world and mayhap loses themselves while trying.
She was desperate to fix a broken system, a system that had no love for her, and in doing so, she shut away pieces of herself. Her character had the most depth for me in the end, and I really enjoyed getting to know her.
Hutchincroft (or Hutch, as he is often called), Rowan’s familiar who spends most of his time as a rabbit, was one of my favorites. He’s funny, but not actually human. He is an advisor to Biddy and Rowan, but also loses focus on certain things. His abilities are fun to explore, and it is interesting to see this side of the magic as well.
As a familiar he is a being made purely out of magic. His understanding of magic, and how it innately works, is wonderful – but of course he often can’t talk as he is usually a rabbit.
As far as trigger warnings, I’m not always the best at noting all of those (I really should try to make a list as I read).
There are some upsetting scenes where torture is described, or recounted, plus a death. There is also the workhouse that is a prominent setting, in which young girls are forced to work, barely eat, and tiny babies and toddlers are left to cry alone all night in cribs. There may be other things within this that I did not think of or notice.
The book is slightly slow-paced in the beginning, but since I absolutely loved learning about the magic, and the world, I never even cared. Indeed, I would have been fine with more interludes of learning about the magical creatures (like the Puca).
Again, it is a really good novel, with a great magic system, and it’s set up for the possibility of a second book to come! This does not end in a cliffhanger, either. I would love another book in this world.
H.G. Parry is the author of four books – and The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep was her debut novel. She lives in Wellington, New Zealand, with her sister and two rabbits (Ah, all the rabbits in the book make sense now!). She has a Ph.D. in English Literature from Victoria University of Wellington, and teaches English, Film, and Media Studies.
— Reviewed by Fallon Willoughby, first-year experience instructor, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College.