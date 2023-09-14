Film Review - My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

This image released by Focus Features shows Nia Vardalos (left) and John Corbett in a scene from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

 Yannis Drakoulidis/Focus Features

When “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” was released 21 years agoit was truly lightning in a bottle – a charming little romantic comedy that became a huge phenomenon, grossing $241 million domestically.

Recommended for you