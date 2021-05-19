“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is the kind of drama that on the surface appears to be a familiar excursion that lacks much spark.
But the film manages to work thanks to a strong cast and director Taylor Sheridan (who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt) bringing some of the same elements from his previous projects “Hell or High Water,” “Sicario” and “Wind River.” This is a gritty, almost old-school Western with some really fleshed out supporting characters that ultimately help the film resonate with surprising depth.
Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah, a smokejumper in the Montana wilderness who is now working in a lookout tower and trying to cope with a tragic on-the-job incident that led to the death of three children and a co-worker.
Hannah’s mundane assignment in the tower takes a dramatic turn when she meets a young boy named Conner (Finn Little), the son of a forensics accountant who was targeted by two assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen).
With Conner alone and the only person capable of identifying the men who killed his dad, Hannah agrees to help him get to safety.
While the basic premise of “Dead” has been done before, Sheridan does a good job of adding elements that give it all a fresh spin. Hannah’s backstory is compelling, with Jolie showing why she is both an award-winning actress and a believable action hero.
Conner is also fleshed out to be more than just the child in peril, with Little also quite interesting.
But “Dead” doesn’t just flesh out its two leads. Exchanges between the assassins as they try to complete their mission give Hoult and Gillen a chance to showcase their talents while also providing a bit of unexpected humor.
Jon Berthnal is also very good as Conner’s uncle Ethan and a local deputy sheriff, but perhaps the most unexpectedly entertaining performance in the film comes from Medina Senghore as Ethan’s survivalist wife, Allison – an absolute firecracker who goes toe-to-toe with the assassins in some of the film’s best moments.
By painting around the edges and fleshing out this story, Sheridan has taken a film that could have been predicable and mundane and made it rather engaging.
You might be able to figure out where “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is headed, but there are enough unexpected turns and enough quality work from this talented cast to make this journey well worth your time.
