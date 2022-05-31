It’s been 36 years since “Top Gun” dominated cinemas, becoming the top-grossing film of the year.
After several delays because of COVID-19, the sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” has finally arrived.
The sequel is an adrenaline-charged ball of nostalgia that manages to be fan service while building off the original to create a superior film. It’s about as close to the perfect blockbuster as you can get.
“Top Gun: Maverick” finds Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) as a test pilot for the U.S. Navy, still willing to test the boundaries of his aircraft and superiors.
When his latest assignment shatters both of those boundaries, Maverick is given one last chance. He is assigned to return to Top Gun as an instructor, teaching a group of young pilots who are being asked to complete a very risky military strike.
The group includes Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of Maverick’s wing man Goose, who was killed in the original film.
As Maverick attempts to reconnect with Bradshaw, the demons from Goose’s death returns, further complicating the assignment.
The story is all just a means to find a way to literally get this film in the air, where audiences are treated to some of the best flying sequences in recent memory.
From the opening moments that are a near exact re-creation of the opening moments of the original film to an edge-of-your-seat final act, director Joseph Kosinski has crafted something special.
Much like his previous film “Only the Brave” put you right in the middle of what it is like to fight forest fires, Kosinski puts the audience right in the cockpit – the sequences were shot in Navy F/A-18s.
These breathtaking moments surpass anything from the original film, but what takes “Maverick” even further is the ability to take the rather simplistic story and fill it in to provide more stakes – and a human element that makes this more than just a series of impressive action sequences.
Cruise settles back into the role rather well but also brings a reflectiveness needed to show the development and maturity of this character. Teller is strong as well, as are the other students. Glen Powell’s cocky pilot “Hangman” and Monica Barbaro as the female pilot “Phoenix” are the standouts of that group.
Jennifer Connelly is another addition as Penny Benjamin, Maverick’s former love interest who he is drawn to again. While Connelly is fine in the role, it’s a character that I’m not sure was needed other than to give Maverick a new love interest.
But perhaps the best way to sum up why “Top Gun: Maverick” works is the way it reintroduces audiences to Maverick’s rival from the original, Ice Man (Val Kilmer), now a commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The way Kilmer – and the character – is used here is one of the most poignant, respectful uses of something that I can remember. It’s a touching tribute to the character and the actor, an unexpected emotional element that I wasn’t expecting from a “Top Gun” film.
And it’s just one of the reasons why “Maverick” is superior to its predecessor – the rare sequel that exceeds its fan base’s lofty expectations.