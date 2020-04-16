Editor’s note: With movie theaters closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Micheal Compton’s reviews will focus on films available for streaming or on demand.
If ever there was a movie that was the perfect fit for viewing during the quarantine, it is “Trolls World Tour” – the follow-up to the 2016 hit.
It’s a film that can be watched by the whole family, a simple story full of bright colors and songs that sorta zips along for 90 minutes.
That may be enough to make “World Tour” a nice diversion, but it doesn’t mean it’s really that good. While I concede it is better than the original, it’s still more of a miss than a hit – a little too simplistic to really transcend its genre.
“World Tour” finds Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake) enjoying life in the Pop World, which they think is the only community in their world.
They soon discover a larger universe that also includes Rock, Funk, Techno, Classical and Country with the Rock Queen Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom) in the midst of a plan to steal the chords that contain the music from each land so she can rule over the entire kingdom.
Poppy and Branch set out on a quest to foil Barb’s plan while learning the ways of their new neighbors.
I was not a fan of the original film, which was basically a second-rate “Smurfs” film with cheesy music, so my expectations were pretty low coming into “World Tour.”
This film at least provides a few hidden gems, with the decision to expand beyond Poppy and Branch’s homeland the biggest strength in “World Tour.” It allows for some clever voice casting as you get Ozzy Osbourne as the king of the Rock World and George Clinton perfectly cast as the king of the Funk World.
There’s also some nice moments involving Sam Rockwell as a Southern-drawled cowboy named Hickory and Keenan Thompson as a pint-sized glittery rapping troll named Tiny Diamond. These characters are way more interesting than the protagonist and antagonist, giving jolts of life to a script that tends to bog down even with its short run time.
That’s probably because “World Tour” is stuffed full of music – often covers of pop songs – that really make the whole thing feel like an animated version of Kidz Bop.
If “World Tour” could have found a little more consistency in its creativity it could have been a pleasant surprise. As it is, it is merely an adequate way to pass time in a time when every day tends to blend together.
