“Turning Red,” the latest from Disney’s PIXAR, is an absolute joy to watch. It’s an empowering tale of young girl power that is a wonderfully vibrant ode to those awkward pre-teen years.
Director Domee Shi, who previously won an Oscar for her short “Bao,” has built upon that magical and intimate experience with a feature-length film that feels even more magical and more personal.
“Turning Red” tells the story of Mei (Rosalie Chiang), a precocious young girl in Toronto in 2002 who’s enjoying life with her friends Miriam (Ava Morse), Abby (Hyein Park) and Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) while trying to please her very demanding mother Ming (Sandra Oh).
Mei’s world takes a dramatic turn when she wakes up one morning as a red panda – which turns out to be part of a spell that traces back generations on her mother’s side. The panda comes out when Mei gets excited and becomes increasingly difficult to control.
Mei learns through her mother that there is a ritual that can contain the panda spirit for good, but as Mei begins to embrace the panda she starts to doubt whether she wants to go through with the ceremony.
“Turning Red” is something we’ve really never seen, especially in a PIXAR film, with a story that captures the awkward stage of a young girl going through puberty. Mei and her friends are boy-crazy young ladies – especially for a fictional boy band called 4-Town – who are starting to change even as Mei’s mother tries desperately to keep her daughter that young girl she can control.
The panda is a metaphor for Mei’s blossoming womanhood – physical changes that she struggles to control. But Shi and Julia Cho’s screenplay presents this story in a highly entertaining manner that will entertain more than just its target audience.
“Turning Red” is smart, at times very funny and a visual treat. It captures this Toronto community perfectly with its rich colors and crisp animation, building to a wild final act in the Skydome that left this fan of the sports team that calls the building home with a huge smile on his face.
This film is a big step forward for PIXAR, tackling more mature themes but not talking down to its audience. “Turning Red” captures puberty in all its awkward glory.
It’s too bad Disney chose not to release this in theaters domestically, because it could have been the perfect counter programming to “The Batman.” At least audiences will get the chance to watch it on Disney’s streaming service. It’s definitely a film the family can watch together, and maybe talk about after.