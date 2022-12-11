“What Climate Justice Means and Why We Should Care,” by Elizabeth Cripps. New York: Bloomsbury Continuum, 2022. 224 pages, $18.00 (paperback).
“The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration,” by Jake Bittle. New York: Simon and Shuster, February 2023. 368 pages, $28.99 (hardcover).
By pointing out injustices involved in responding to climate change’s impact on peoples’ lives based on philosophical and moral grounds, Elizabeth Cripps builds a strong case that reactions to climate change should not be based solely on technical and political issues.
The author recognizes the need for science, but does not emphasize it. She states that “if morality is about how we ought to live, justice is about how we must live together, how we should organize our societies and institutions.” An example is that the least involved with creating climate change are the most impacted negatively.
The author uses real world examples to make her arguments regarding the discrimination based on race, gender or class in responding to climate change. Addressing these issues on a global level makes the arguments more compelling. Interestingly, Cripps introduces the concept that non-human organisms must be taken into account, in that all organisms are interconnected and interdependent. Climate change is destroying biodiversity and thus the services it provides to humans.
Her key points regarding climate justice are summarized at the end of the book. Among these points is the fact that climate justice should not be controversial. It is about the minimal effort needed to not kill our fellow human beings. Climate change does not destroy at random but involves racial and gender injustice because of a blatant disregard for basic human rights.
Solutions must arise from a systemic approach with all socio-economic parties at the table to determine steps to address climate change in a just manner. These plans to address climate change should involve mitigation, adaptation and compensation, with those who caused climate change, having sufficient resources, should be willing to help address these issues.
Cripps is pragmatic enough to recognize this will probably not happen until “inclusive activism” puts pressure on the system. The book is an interesting read in that it looks at climate change and responses to it from a philosophical and moral approach backed up with concrete examples from a global viewpoint.
Through personal vignettes, Jake Bittle’s The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration provides vivid accounts of the impact of various climate-related disasters on populations affected. Some of the disasters are sudden, such as floods from storms that have become more severe due to climate change, whereas others are like watching a frog in a pot of water experience warmer water until it is too hot to survive, such as rising sea levels.
The introduction explains the rationale for the name of the book by illustrating a disaster (wildfire) and the impact it had on the local residents that had to move. It is clear that the residents had tough decisions to make about whether to rebuild or permanently leave. These considerations were presented through the eyes of those impacted.
The title reflects the notion that people impacted by disasters did not move on their own volition, but rather they were displaced by climate change events. Migration implies a planned movement by choice.
Disasters due to climate change covered include Hurricane Irma and its impact on the lives of people living in the Florida Keys, a flood triggered by hurricane Floyd that struck Kinston, North Carolina, wildfires in Santa Rosa, California, coastal erosion due to rising sea levels in Pointe-au-Chien, Louisiana, record flooding in Houston, Texas, from hurricane Harvey, severe drought in Pinal County, Arizona, and rising sea levels in Norfolk, Virginia.
As covered in each example of climate-related disasters, the final chapter summarizes the choices that will be faced in the future, such as who pays for displaced people, where will these people go, what impact rising sea levels and drought have on economic development and how will increasing insurance rates impact displacement. In summary, there are societal, cultural and economic consequences to climate change. Decisions will need to be made and strategies for mitigation and/or adaptation developed.
The cost will only go up if nothing is done. His description about affected people makes these questions real and urgent. For anyone wanting to understand at a visceral level the impact of climate change on peoples’ lives and how they coped, this book is one to read.
– Reviewed by Blaine R. Ferrell, dean emeritus, Western Kentucky University.