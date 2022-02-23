“Uncharted,” an adaptation of the popular video game, is a film we’ve seen before.
With nods to everything from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to “National Treasure,” it is a film that doesn’t try to stray too far from the genre’s familiar tropes.
But what it lacks in originality it makes up for in charm, largely from a cast that is clearly having fun. They make “Uncharted” rather likable – and manage to exceed my rather low expectations.
“Uncharted” follows Nathan (Tom Holland), a New York City bartender and grifter looking for his older brother Sam – who left years earlier with a promise to one day return.
Nathan meets Sully (Mark Wahlberg), a fortune hunter who claims he was Sam’s former associate. Sully offers to help Nathan find Sam – but only if he helps him on his latest quest, a golden cross linked to Magellan’s voyage around the world.
The quest for the cross turns into something much larger. Nathan and Sully travels the world, with everyone from an eccentric billionaire (Antonio Banderas) to hired assassins (Tati Gabrielle) and former associates (Sophia Ali) on their tail.
I’m not that familiar with the video game the film is based on, so I can’t say whether this will work for fans of the games (although judging by its huge opening weekend, I suspect it played to that base quite well). The good thing about the film is you don’t have to be a fan of the game to appreciate it.
“Unchartered” was directed by Ruben Fleischer, who helmed both of the “Zombieland” films. Fleischer brings the same mixture of action and humor here, keeping the film moving along at a brisk pace.
The story does feel a lot like it could have been used for a “National Treasure” sequel, but it is lifted up by a strong cast.
It’s nice to see Holland branch out from the “Spider-Man” films, even if Nathan is basically just an adult version of Peter Parker. Wahlberg is also playing a character that we have essentially seen him play hundreds of time, but he settles in so nicely it’s hard to be too critical of his performance. It also helps that Wahlberg and Holland have such natural comic chemistry, that even when the story sputters they can keep things moving along.
Banderas also has fun as the main heavy, but Gabrielle and Ali are the standouts in the supporting cast – adding a little bit of depth to characters that could have easily been throwaway roles.
It all adds up to a film that hints at being the start of a franchise. This is a fun first step, with Holland and Wahlberg proving to be a delightful pairing.