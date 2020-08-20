"Unhinged" offers Russell Crowe and little more

For months, “Unhinged” has positioned itself as the movie to kick off the reopening of theaters following the March shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This isn’t quite the kind of film that screams “welcome back” to moviegoers.
Despite a totally committed performance, in more ways than one, from Russell Crowe, this is essentially a B-movie that really doesn’t have much to offer outside of Crowe’s gonzo work.
Crowe stars simply as a character known as The Man. As “Unhinged” begins, we see this man smash his way into a suburban home and violently attack what appears to be his ex-wife and the man with whom she now lives.
From that point, we meet Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who is in the midst of a divorce and having a bad day, running late while taking her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) to school.
While at a traffic stop, Rachel has a confrontation with The Man that leads to a heated exchange. The Man demands an apology and when Rachel doesn’t meet his demands, he sets out to make her life as miserable as possible with a series of events that are more than just your average case of road rage.
Carl Ellsworth’s script sets the table well, with a premise that has some promise, and director Derrick Borte stages some tense sequences that are reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s “Duel.”
Crowe totally commits to the role, chewing up the scenery with a Southern drawl that makes him sound like a live-action Foghorn Leghorn. He’s clearly going full Michael Douglas in “Falling Down” willing to make this man’s mental breakdown fascinating to behold.
But outside of Crowe, there really isn’t much more here in “Unhinged.” “Falling Down” had Robert Duvall’s retiring cop to balance Douglas, but Pistorius can’t provide the same balance in “Unhinged.”
The script tries really hard to give her enough of a background to make audiences root for Rachel, but the character just doesn’t have the same depth as Crowe’s villain.
It also doesn’t help that the more things escalate the more ridiculous it all becomes.
To its credit, “Unhinged” manages to come up with a final battle that is sure to be a crowd-pleasing moment. Unfortunately, even at just around 90 minutes “Unhinged” has worn out its welcome – a one-man show that even Crowe can’t completely save.
