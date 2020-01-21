It hasn't even been a month since Universal Pictures released 2019's most wretched film – the dreadful adaptation of the Broadway hit "Cats."
With the stench of that fiasco nearly faded from theaters here comes another dumpster fire from Universal – "Dolittle," the reboot of the film about a doctor who talks to the animals (last done by Eddie Murphy).
Even with Robert Downey Jr. on board as the title character, this is a lifeless family film that never finds the right tone – resulting in a film too serious for its own good and too dull to even be so bad that it's good.
This incarnation of Dolittle finds the title character in isolation after the death of his wife. Confined to his estate, living with animals he's rescued, Dolittle gets a pair of unwanted human visitors – a young boy named Tommy (Harry Collett) who needs the doctor to tend to a squirrel he accidentally shot, and Lady Rose (Carmel Laniado) who wants Dolittle to try and help her dying mother Queen Victoria (Jessie Buckley).
Dolittle reluctantly agrees and sets out to find a healing tree on a remote island that may be the only way to save the queen – with Tommy and a bunch of talking animals by his side.
From the opening moments "Dolittle" just feels off. Is it a full-fledged kids film or is it supposed to be something a little more sophisticated like "The Little Princess?"
At first, the answer seems yes, but then comes a plethora of CGI animals that talk (with voices ranging from Academy Award winners Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer and Rami Malek to John Cena, Selena Gomez and Tom Holland) and "Dolittle" becomes an endless stream of bad puns and silly slapstick jokes that don't mesh with the more sophisticated tone.
Throw in Jim Broadbent and Michael Sheen as the heavies and a small role for Antonio Banderas and it's quite clear that "Dolittle" is a film that went through reshoots and rewrites – with the version that finally made it to the screen about as interesting as a first draft.
About the only interesting thing with "Dolittle" is watching Downey Jr. struggle to maintain a British accent. He seems so bored with the role I'm not sure if the struggle was because it was genuinely a problem or if he really didn't care.
I guess when you sink a reported $175 million into a project you have to eventually come up with something, but "Dolittle" fails to hit the low mark of matching the two rather tepid Eddie Murphy films. I guess the best thing you can say is at least it isn't as bad as "Cats," but even that praise is faint at best.
