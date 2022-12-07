“Violent Night” gives new meaning to holiday punch – an unconventional entry into the Christmas movie genre that is as fun as it is violent.
Anchored by David Harbour’s delightful lead work, the film takes several holiday favorites and mashes them together to create a bloody charming good time.
Harbour plays Santa Claus as sort of a cross between Billy Bob Thornton in “Bad Santa” and Alexander Skarsgård in “The Northman.” As the film begins, he is on a drunken bender in a bar, in the midst of delivering packages to all the kids on the good list – but also starting to wonder if this is all worth it.
Santa Claus eventually arrives at the estate of the very wealthy Gertrude Lightstone (Beverly D’Angelo) where her family has gathered for a family get together. A group of mercenaries, led by a man known only as Mr. Scrooge (John Leguizamo), crashes the party and takes the family hostage – looking to steal a large sum of cash from a safe in the basement of the estate.
The plan only has one flaw – Santa Claus happens to be a sledgehammer toting Viking warrior in a previous life. Working with the youngest member of the Lightstone family, Trudy (Leah Brady), Santa Claus sets out to stop the bad guys and save Christmas.
Sure the premise sounds silly, but credit to Pat Casey and Josh Miller’s script – as well as the direction of Tommy Wirkola – that “Violent Night” never takes itself too seriously. Perhaps the most surprising element is how much the film balances two clashing tones – able to capture the spirit of the holiday season while delivering an uber-violent action flick.
“Night” playfully borrows from previous Christmas films like “Die Hard” and “Home Alone” to create its own original entity. Sure we have seen a lot of this before, but never quite like this. It’s just a lot of fun.
The cast helps to make it all work. D’Angelo has a lot of fun as the self-centered matriarch. While he is no Alan Rickman, Leguizamo makes a pretty good henchman. Brady is good as the young girl who believes in Santa, while Edi Patterson is a scene stealer – basically playing the same character she portrays in “The Righteous Gemstones.”
But it all comes back to Harbour, who brings it all together. His sledgehammer swinging Santa is an absolute hoot. “Violent Night” is a worthy entry into the holiday rotation – albeit a violent and adult-oriented entry.